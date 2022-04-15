Is 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Parth Samthaan All Set To Enter Kangana Ranaut's 'Lock Upp'?

Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp has been receiving much love and appreciation from the viewers. From host Kangana's fierce attitude to the contestant's fresh yet shocking confessions, the show's intriguing content is being loved by fans and followers across the country. As per the recent update, soon there will be an entry of a television celebrity who will be seen locked up inside the jail. Here is all you need to know about the same:

Will Parth Samthaan enter Kangana Ranaut's show Lock Upp?

As per a video uploaded by entertainment photographer, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 fame Parth Samthaan is likely to enter Kangana Ranaut's popular show, Lock Upp. The post had a caption, "@the_parthsamthaan ko karte hai sab adore kya vo survive kar payenge in the fearless war?? Sutro ke anusar, pata chala hai ki vo bas kuch hi dino mein enter kar rahe hai #LockUpphouse!! Jaane ke liye, dekhiye #LockUpp only on @altbalaji and @mxplayer at 10:30pm. @kanganaranaut @ektarkapoor #LockUppDailyFeed." Though there has been no such confirmation by the actor.

Fans say, 'excited'

Netizens were quick to react as they unveiled how excited they were to see their favourite actor in Lock Upp. An Instagram user commented, "Eeeee .... screaming ryt now soooo helll Exciteddddd for his entry, hope this is confirm," another one wrote, "not going to believe until Parth says something or gives hint about it."

Parth Samthaan has earned a reputed name in the Television industry with shows like Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Kasauti Zindagi Kay and Best Friends Forever and more. He has also done some music videos including Sabki Baaratein Aayi, Single Saiyaan, Pehle Pyaar Ka Pehle Gham and more.

More on Lock Upp

Since its release, Lock Upp has been creating a record in the OTT space. The show has garnered more than 100 million views in 19 days after it started streaming. Recently, Zeeshan Khan and Vinit Kakar entered the show recently as wild card entries. Other wild card contestants include Mandana Karimi, Azma Fallah and Ali Merchant. The show stars Karan Kundrra as a jailor and it streams on ALT Balaji and MX Player.

