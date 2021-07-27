Is Munmun Dutta Not Returning To 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Post Her Controversy?

As the controversy around Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Munmun Dutta has been creating a buzz among the fans, rumours around her exit from the show have been doing rounds on the internet. As per multiple reports, the makers of the show as well as the actor herself recently clarified whether Munmun Dutta will continue to essay the role of Babitaji in the show.

Munmun Dutta and TMKOC makers confirm her presence on the show

After the controversy around Munmun Dutta on making a casteist slur in a video surfaced on the internet, multiple FIRs were lodged against her. Recently, during one of the latest episodes of the show, when the actor was not seen anywhere, the rumours about her exit from the show began doing rounds. Eventually, the makers of the show recently issued a statement shutting down all the rumours and confirmed that she was not leaving the show. Even Munmun Dutta reacted to it and stated how a few things were falsely reported from the past two-three days and added how it had negative implications on her life. While shutting down the accusations on how she was not reporting on the sets was ‘untrue’.

She further revealed how the recent track in the show did not require her presence and that’s why she was not called for shooting. Adding to it, she stated that production decides the scenes and the next track and not her and added how she was “just an individual who goes to work, does her job and comes back.”

MunMun Dutta also mentioned that if she ever quit the show, she will declare it herself because viewers were emotionally attached to her character and added how they deserved to know the truth than just speculate.

Munmun Dutta’s controversy

Multiple FIRs were registered against Mummun Dutta for using a casteist slur in one of her Instagram videos in May this year. She had then issued a statement:

"This is in reference to a video that I posted yesterday where in one word used by me has been misinterpreted. It was never said with the intent to insult, intimidate, humiliate or hurt anyone's feelings." "Because of my language barrier, I was genuinely misinformed about the meaning of the word. Once I was made aware of its meaning I immediately took the part down. I have utmost respect for every single person from every caste, creed or gender and acknowledge their immense contribution to our Society or nation." She concluded, "I sincerely would like to apologize to every single person who has been unintentionally hurt by the usage of the word."

