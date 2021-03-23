Is Munmun Dutta's Husband Vinay Jain? Here's All What You Need To Know

'Is Munmun Dutta's husband Vinay Jain' is a question that has been circling the internet for quite some time. Back in 2019, the news about Munmun Dutta tying the knot with Vinay Jain had found its way everywhere. But the truth is that nothing like that has happened. Munmun Dutta is reportedly not married to Vinay Jain, nor to anyone else. According to Stars Unfolded, the actor wants to establish herself and build her career before she ties herself into marriage. The 34-year-old actor is not currently attached to anyone as per other sites.

TMKOC's Babita is unmarried?

Babita Ji, aka Munmum Dutta, from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, made headlines in December when she posted a photo on Instagram with stand-up comedian Zakir Khan. Munmun had revealed that she was filming something 'short and fun' with Zakir at the time, and fans couldn't stop themselves from gushing. Now, on his YouTube channel, the comedian has posted a video of his interview with the TMKOC star, which was originally shot for the YouTube Originals series Hello 2021 India.

When Zakir Khan asked her about her fan following and about the fascination of men with her, she told him, “Men at all ages are almost I think the same. Married men think I could have been their girlfriend. Teenagers think my girlfriend should be like her. I have gone through this so I am speaking from my experience." She was candid in the interview and spoke her mind about all things from men to life in the lockdown.

Munmun Dutta and Zakir Khan talked about the former's love for travel, the significance of comedy, and how it enabled her to get through the COVID-19 lockdown. Babita Ji of TMKOC disclosed in her response that she watches a lot of Zakir videos to get her comedy fixed and was full of praise for the Haq Se Single star. Furthermore, while riding in a well-lit double-decker bus along Mumbai's Marine Drive, Zakir and Munmun discussed Babita Ji's "diverse fanbase." In addition, the TMKOC star discussed her culinary passions and revealed that she is an excellent cook.