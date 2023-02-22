Is Sreejita De Leaving India After Marrying Her German Fiance Michael? Actress Responds

Sreejita De recently took to social media and answered some questions about her wedding plans with Michael-Blohm Pape. There has been speculation that the Uttaran actress would leave India after tying the knot. However, that might not be the case. Sreejita stated that she will soon talk about her upcoming projects.

The actress recently announced that she will be getting married to her longtime German boyfriend, Michael this year. Several fans questioned her if she would leave the country after marrying him since he is not from India. Now, she took to Twitter and issued a clarification about the same.

Her tweet read, "Thank you all for the lovely messages regarding my wedding announcement. Means a lot. Just to clarify one question I received many times: NO, I am not leaving India after our wedding and am very excited to share news about my upcoming projects after #biggboss16 very soon!"

Take a look at the tweet below:

Thank you all for the lovely messages regarding my wedding announcement. Means a lot❤️

Just to clarify one question I received many times: NO, I am not leaving India after our wedding and am very excited to share news about my upcoming projects after #biggboss16 very soon! ❤️ — Sreejita De (@iSreejitaDe) February 21, 2023

More about Sreejita De and Michael Blohm-Pape

Sreejita De and Michael Blohm-Pape have been in a relationship for quite some time now. While revealing her wedding plans, the former said, "Yes, the wedding will happen this year itself." She also mentioned that the wedding will first take place in Germany and then in Goa. The couple will also host a post-wedding bash in Mumbai.

In 2021, Michael proposed to the actress. He popped the question in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Soon, they announced their engagement on social media.

On the work front, Sreejita was last seen in a reality show. She has been a part of many shows including Nazar, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Ladies Special, Piya Rangrezz, and Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai among others.