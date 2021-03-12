'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' To Go Off-air & Stream On Voot; Manasvi Vashist Shares Her Thoughts

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 is one of the most popular daily soaps which airs on Colors TV. The romantic-thriller show has been entertaining viewers since its first episode. After the success of its first season, the second season of the show will now go off-air and start streaming on an OTT platform. Actor Manasvi Vashist, who is popular for his character as Aryan Rai Singhania in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 opened up about the show going off-air.

Manasvi opens about Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 going off-air

Talking about his show, Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 going off-air on TV and streaming on Voot, Manasvi Vashist said," Yes, the show is now going on Voot and I hope that'll work in our favour. The show has got a wider young audience and I guess OTT is the right platform as it has been decided by the superiors. Honestly, since this is my first show, I don't know how things will unfold but since this is what has been decided, it must be for the good of the show!"

Manasvi further added, "The show will always be special to me. Whenever somebody would take my name, this show would always be there on my profile. The fanbase of Aryan, my character, is still growing every day as the show has progressed and I love the fact that people have appreciated my work". On being asked if fans can expect more of his work to be showcased on an OTT platform, the actor said that he has started shooting very recently and it depends on the script and where it takes the character. He also added that it's the writer who decides the dynamics of a character and he's pretty excited to know what unfolds next, for his character Aryan Rai Singhania.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 cast

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 cast includes actors Helly Shah, Rahul Sudhir, Vishal Vashishtha, and Chandani Sharma in the lead roles. Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 plot revolves around Kabir, a police officer who is on a mission to catch Vansh, a ruthless criminal. Later, after Kabir keeps failing in his pursuits, he asks his lover Riddhima to marry Vansh and find his secrets.

