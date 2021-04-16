'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' To Shoot In Goa; 'Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani' Stops Filming?

Bollywood and the television industry have been hit by the new wave of the Novel Coronavirus as several shooting sets of movies and shows alike are based in Mumbai. After the imposition of section 144 across Maharashtra and a possible lockdown, shooting locations of daily soap operas have been shifting away from the City of Dreams. The rising cases have caused some shows to move while some are being stalled for shooting altogether.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 moves base

The new guides and rules from the Maharashtra government have restricted the shooting of ads, serials, and movies in Mumbai. This has prompted producers to either stop the shooting or move their bases and Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 team has taken the latter way. According to the reports from Tellychakkar, Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 has shifted its base from Mumbai to Goa. According to the same source, series like Kundali Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya, and Molkki have already located their base in Goa and resumed shooting.

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani update

Adding to the list of shows that are relocating their shooting base, Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani has also decided to resume shooting in Goa. After the rumours of the show being stalled, Tellychakkar reported that the show has some bank episodes left to broadcast. As per reports, the logistics team has been working on sets in Goa to resume shooting.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 cast

A romantic thriller show Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 is the sequel to Ishq Mein Marjawan that aired in 2017. The main cast of Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 is Helly Shah playing Riddhima Raisinghania and Rrahul Sudhir as Vansh Raisinghania. Zayn Ibad Khan, Manasvi Vashist, Vishal Vashishtha, and Chandni Sharma can be seen in the supporting cast of the serial.

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani cast

A remake of the Bengali series Mohor, Shaurya Aur Anokhi ki Kahani stars Debattama Saha and Karanvir Sharma. The show premiered in December 2020 and has been successfully running on television. Alka Kaushal, Sooraj Thapar, Hitesh Bharadwaj, and Deepa Parab can be seen in supporting Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani cast.

Promo Pic Credit: Rrahul Sudhir & Debattama Saha IG