'Ishq Mein Marjawan' Fame Aalisha Panwar Injured; Actor Shares Glimpse Of Her Feet

Actor Aalisha Panwar, who has worked in several shows like Meri Gudiya, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and others, took to her Instagram stories on Monday night and shared a picture of her injured feet. The actor's toe was wrapped with gauze pads. Looked like she hurt herself while shooting. Earlier, she reposted another story that gave a sneak-peek into one of her shoots.

Aalisha Panwar injured

Meanwhile, on the occasion of World NGO Day, February 27, Aalisha spent a day with children and helped them learn some writing and creative activities. The actor shared many glimpses of how she thoroughly enjoyed the day with the kids. "There is no exercise better for the heart than reaching down and Lifting People Up," she wrote on Instagram. In another video, she interacted with the children and also tried to guide them while they were colouring and painting.

She urged fans to spread smiles and penned, "Cannot explain how satisfying and fun it was to be with them. The best day spent." As soon as her videos were up, fans lauded the Ishq Mein Marjawan actor's warm gesture. A user wrote, "There is no kindness from a person. Can I describe my love for her kindness, qualities, polite, respectful, high morals and gentle treatment, and there are more than these words to describe the beauty of this human being."

Aalisha Panwar won many hearts with her role as Aarohi Kashyap in the daily soap, Ishq Mein Marjawan. In this romantic thriller, she starred alongside actors like Arjun Bijlani and Nia Sharma. In 2020, on the occasion of Bijlani's birthday, Aalisha dropped an adorable BTS video from the sets of her show. In it, the two stars grooved to the beats of the peppy song, Billo Rani, from the movie, Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal. Sharing the same, she wrote, "Happy Birthday Khurafaati. Stay safe and keep smiling.. enjoy your day."

Apart from this, the actor featured in the music album titled Khamoshiyan, sung by Yuvraj Kochar. While the lyrics are penned by Dweep Raj Kochhar, Supratik Hui has arranged the music. As of today, the romantic number has surpassed 264K views and is still counting.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.