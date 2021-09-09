'It's A Long Way To Feel Normal Again', Says Mandira Bedi Months After Husband Raj's Death

Actor Mandira Bedi has kept a strong front ever since the demise of her husband Raj Kaushal on June 30 this year. The actor resumed her work, got back to her workout sessions while constantly thanking her followers for all the kindness and love that has come her way. The actor has kept her Instagram feed quote active, where she keeps posting motivational quotes, glimpses of family time with her children as well as constant photos with her late husband, who she lovingly called Raji.

The actor took to her social media handle on Thursday and uploaded a post-workout session picture in which she looked absolutely fit as she flaunted her daily target achievement. She reiterated her motivation to wake up every morning with purpose and positivity, mentioning that it still is a long way to go before she feels normal again.

Mandira Bedi on getting back to normal life

The Shanti actor uploaded a no-makeup photo in which can she can be seen donning a black sports bra with printed leggings. Taking to her Instagram account on Thursday, September 9, she wrote, "It’s a long way to go to feel normal again. Emotionally, mentally and physically. But I wake up every morning with purpose and aim for as much positivity that I can muster. And in all of this, I still practice #gratitude .. 🙏🏽 because there is always, always something to be grateful for. Have a nice day all of you ❤️🙏🏽 #nirbhaunirvair". Take a look.

More updates from Mandira's life

She celebrated her husband's birth anniversary last month on August 15 by penning a heartfelt note for him, mentioning how it was a double treat for the family as they celebrated Independence day too. Her note read "15th August: Was always a celebration. Independence Day 🇮🇳 and Raj's Birthday. Happy Birthday, Raji.. we miss you and hope that you are watching us and have our backs like you always did. The gaping void will never be filled Here’s hoping you’re in a better place. Peaceful and surrounded by love."

However, Mandira is all geared up to resume work as she announced on her social media handle last month. Sharing a gorgeous photo, her caption read, "grateful to be back to work. Grateful for all the kindness that is coming my way. Grateful and blessed for the people in my life. And oh so grateful to be healthy and alive."

Mandira tied the knot with Raj Kaushal in 1999 and the duo had been married for almost 23 years, having two kids together. Apart from the 10-year-old Vir, they adopted a four-year-old girl named Tara last year.

(IMAGE:MANDIRA BEDI/ INSTA)