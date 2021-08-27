Jasmin Bhasin & Aly Goni Share Stunning Photos From Their Ladakh Holiday, See Here

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni have become one of television's most loved couples, especially after fans witnessed their beautiful relationship in a popular reality show, in which they confessed their love for each other. The lovebirds are currently in Ladakh, accompanied by their friends for a vacation. The duo, along with Aly’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star Krishna Mukherjee has induced a vacation spirit in netizens with their stunning photos of the beautiful landscape of the union territory. Jasmin uploaded a few photos of her sitting peacefully amid the hills, soaking in the views. Meanwhile, Aly shared a string of adorable photos with a dog, who he introduced to everyone as "Julie."

Jasmin Bhasin & Aly Goni spend time in Ladakh

Uploading adorable photos of her dressed in a casual outfit, Jasmin captioned her photo," Sukoon!!! #nofilter #lehladakh.”. While her partner took to his Instagram handle showcasing his adoration for dogs, captioning it, “Meet Julie ❤️ Julie I love you 🐶❤️.”. Aly was also seen riding a bike as they ventured out, while Jasmin was in a car accompanied by her friends. Take a look.

TV celebrity and Ali's co-star in a serial, Krishna Mukherjee was also present with them and struck poses in the middle of the Leh's beautiful roads in a dapper outfit. In the caption, she wrote the lyrics of Kishore Kumar’s iconic song, “Zindagi Ik Safar Hai Suhana, Yaha Kal kya Ho kisne Jana, (Life's a Beautiful Journey, nobody knows what will happen here tomorrow)" with a hashtag, '#livelifetothefullest'.

More about the couple's adorable bond

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin have a bond for a long period of time before taking the next plunge as they realised their feelings for each other during a reality show. The confession of love happened on national television, a post in which the fans are always excited to catch the duo together.

Post their reality show stint, they have starred together in Tera Suit by Tony Kakkar. Earlier this year, they also came together for a track called Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega post which they graced the video of 2 Phone, which was sung by music sensation Neha Kakkar.

Jasmin made her acting debut on TV with the show Tashan-e-Ishq, which aired in the year 2015, post which she has appeared in shows like Dil Se Dil Tak and Naagin. Whereas, Aly rose to fame with Romi Bhalla's character in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. He has also starred in Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan as well as reality shows like MTV Splitsvilla 5, Nach Baliye 9 among others.

(IMAGE- @JASMINBHASIN2806/ @ALYGONI/ INSTAGRAM)