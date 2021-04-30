Jasmin Bhasin Attempts To Inject Positivity By 'not Flaunting Her Dance Skills', Watch

Television actor Jasmin Bhasin of the Dil Se Dil Tak fame recently took to her social media handle to cheer up her fans and spread positivity all around during these tough times. The actor posted a hilarious video of herself dancing to a Bollywood number while giving crazy yet cute expressions, cracking up her fans.

Jasmin Bhasin tried to inject positivity with her dance moves

Hopping on Instagram, Jasmin wrote, "This reel is obviously not to show you guys my dancing skills, it’s an attempt to inject a little dose of fun and positivity in everyone’s day by my funny dance moves. Let’s not lose hope, ummeed pe duniya kayam hai (the world survives on hope) and we’ll fight and win over this virus. In the video, Jasmin is dancing to the popular Sonu Sood song Tutak Tutak Tutiya from a movie of the same name. The video starts with the Naagin actor appearing from behind the curtain to dance to the song and ends with her dancing in the lobby of her hotel room while giving a flying kiss to the camera. Check it out.

Reactions to Jasmin Bhasin's video

Television celebs like Vishal Mishra and Gurnazar appreciated Jasmin's attempt to cheer her fans with a video and called her antics funny and cute. Jasmin's boyfriend Aly Goni also commented on the video and wrote, "hahaha" followed by a heart emoji.

Jasmin's fans showered her with compliments and praises and took to the comments section to react to the video by writing things like, "you make us laugh," "You always soooooooooo cute and killer" and "I’m sure you put a smile on everyone’s face." Read some of the fan comments on Jasmin Bhasin's video right below.

A look into Jasmin Bhasin's Instagram

Earlier, Jasmin Bhasin shared a video of herself and Aly Goni recreating their version of their latest music video Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega that recently released on YouTube. The duo was standing in front of the mirror while lipsyncing to the song and giving out dramatic expressions.

Prior to that, the actor shared a picture in which she was acing the Indian look while wearing a printed red salwar suit with dupatta and used the lyrics of the song Suit by Barbie Mann in the caption with fans calling her "haseen Punjabi kudi."

On the work front, Jasmin Bhasin who shot to fame after her stint in a popular reality show that concluded in February this year has been a part of two music videos that also feature her boyfriend Aly Goni. Her first song Tera Suit by Tony Kakkar released a month ago and has crossed 100 Million views on YouTube. Her second song Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega with Vishal Mishra which recently released on April, 27 has crossed 20 Million views to date.

(Promo Image Source: Jasmin Bhasin Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.