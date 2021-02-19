Jasmin Bhasin Spotted Wearing Purple Dress With Price Tag, Netizens Ask Her To Remove It

Jasmin Bhasin was recently spotted by paparazzi while she was out with her friends. In the video by Viral Bhayani, the Naagin 4 actor was seen wearing a purple dress along with an olive green frill top. She paired it with bright purple boots that matched her dress. She was seen with minimal makeup and curly hair. In the video, after she is done talking to the paparazzi, she walks away and as she turns, two price tags can be seen hanging from her dress. Netizens noticed the price tag and they have been making fun of it.

Also Read: Jasmin Bhasin crosses 4 million followers on Instagram; shares special message for fans

Jasmin Bhasin stuns in purple outfit

The comment section is filled with netizens commenting on her dress and the price tag. Some of the fans were also appreciating her looks and her manners. Check out the comments.

In the video, she is also heard talking about the reality show Bigg Boss that she was recently eliminated from. One of the paparazzi asked her views on the grand finale of the season. To this, she replied that she feels everyone is good and hardworking but she would want Aly Goni to win.

Also Read: If you loved Jasmin Bhasin's stint in 'Naagin 4', here are her other shows to watch next

About Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni have been the talk of the town since their appearance in the show. The Naagin actor was the first contestant to enter the show and after a few weeks, her beau Aly Goni joined the show. The couple was often seen spending a lot of time inside the house. Before Aly joined the show, Jasmin was usually spotted talking to other housemates about her relationship with him. After her eviction, she took to her Instagram to share a picture of her beau and how she misses him. In the post, she mentioned how she missed hugging him. She even called him, 'sher'.

Also Read: Jasmin Bhasin reveals where she met Aly Goni for the first time; read details

Other than this, she is quite active on her social media and is often seen sharing snaps from the reality show. She also shared a picture from the show where she is seen waking up Aly Goni. In the caption, she mentioned that she misses his face. It reads, "Miss this face soo much [sad and heart emoticon]". Check out Jasmin Bhasin's photos.

Also Read: Did you know 'Naagin 4' actor Jasmin Bhasin started her career with South Indian films?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.