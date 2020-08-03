Jay Bhanushali & Mahhi Vij's Daughter Tara Turns One; Actor Shares Heartwarming Video

Jay Bhanushali's daughter Tara turns one year old. On August 3, he took to his Instagram handle and shared a delightful post wishing his little one. In it, Tara Bhanushali and wife Mahhi Vij can be seen playing with soft toys. Take a look at the adorable video of Jay and Mahhi Vij's daughter.

Jay and Mahhi's daughter turns one

The video starts with a panning scene featuring Jay Bhanushali's daughter Tara's toys that include an elephant, a teddy bear, Olaf from Frozen, placed in her crib. Then one can see little Tara playing with a giraffe. Later the video also showcases Mahhi playing with Tara. The mother-daughter pair looks amazing as Mahhi holds Tara in her arms and kisses. Jay Bhanushali also penned a heartfelt note for his daughter in the caption. He explained how Tara has changed his life wonderfully. Check out the caption below.

Jay Bhanushali wrote: Having a baby changes your perspective on life. It brings little joys and sweet moments every day, such as being kissed by your baby or waking up next to a cooing or gurgling baby girl. I love you @tarajaymahhi and I pray you get whatever you wish in life #happy1stbirthday happiest parents @mahhivij #happybirthday #happy #birthday #birthdaygirl #daughtersbirthday #daughter #happy1year

Alongside fans and followers, several celebrities and personalities also wished Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij's daughter on her first birthday. Bollywood superstar Suniel Shetty also sent his wishes to Tara. The actor wrote, "And birthday wishes to baby Tara ... big congratulations to mama and papa too". Naagin actor Adaa Khan also wished Tara. She wrote, "Happy birthday ðŸ¥³". Indian cricketer Piyush Chawala also wrote, "happy birthday to the little angel ðŸ¤—â¤ï¸". Check out more comments below.

Picture Credits: Jay Bhanushali's Instagram comment section

Jay Bhanushali has also reposted some Instagram stories wishing Tara happy birthday. Some of these Insta stories are shared by popular stars like Arti Singh, Charlie Chauhan and Vikaas Kalantri. Arti Singh shared a picture of Mahhi Vij kissing Tara and wrote, "Happy birthday to this beautiful angel who came and filled our lives full f happiness.. @mahhivij @ijaybhanushali". Meanwhile, Charlie Chauhan wished the little munchkin saying, "Happiest birthday my baby May god shower his blessing on you". Vikaas Kalantri wrote, "Happy birthday to this little angel lots of love and Blessings to the lovely parents". Take a look at the Instagram stories below.

