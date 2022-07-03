Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij's Cook Arrested After Threatening To Stab Couple & Daughter Tara

Television actor Mahhi Vij recently spoke to the paparazzi at an award function and revealed that the family's cook threatened to stab her and cause harm to her family. The actor is married to Jay Bhanushali and the duo shares a two-year-old daughter Tara. A report by mid-day has now confirmed that the cook, who has been identified as Santosh Yadav, has been arrested under three sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) following the couple's police complaint.

Mahhi Vij, Jay Bhanushali's cook arrested

The report stated that the cook threatened to kill the couple and their daughter following a salary dispute, after which the couple filed a police complaint against him at Oshiwara police station. Yadav has now been booked under Sections 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) and 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the IPC.

Mahhi Vij also shared a series of tweets about the incident but soon deleted them. As per mid-day, she revealed that the cook she and Jay hired had been stealing from the couple and mentioned that he threatened to stab her with a khanjar, or a dagger. She expressed that she feared for her and her family's life in the posts she has now deleted from her Twitter account.

Mahhi and Jay tied the knot in 2011 and welcomed their daughter Tara into the world in 2019. The trio has a huge fan following online, and several fans and well-wishes sent them their best as they navigated through these tough times.

Image: Instagram/@mahhivij