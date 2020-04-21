Jaya Bhattacharya AKA Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's Payal Mehra Goes Bald Amid Lockdown

Jaya Bhattacharya, who played the character of Payal Mehra in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, recently took to her social media to give a total surprise to her fans. The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi fame actor got rid of her hair amid the lockdown. She shared a series of video with her fans on her social media.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's Jaya Bhattacharya goes bald amid Lockdown

Taking to her Instagram, Jaya Bhattacharya starts the first video by telling her fans that every time she comes home after feeding the dogs or distributing ration, she and her family soak their clothes in piping hot water and take a bath from head to toe. Mentioning that it is getting difficult for her to maintain her hair, she says that she is going to see how far she can go with a decision that she made. Continuing in the second video, she revealed that her kids told her they won't talk to her if she cuts her hair.

Jaya Bhattacharya then revealed that she never really cared for good looks and only her work mattered to her. From the third video onwards, she started cutting her hair with help from someone. By the end of the last video, the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor went completely bald. Jaya Bhattacharya captioned the post, "#surprise wanted to do this since ages but never had enough motivation. This helps me work more freely & better," [sic] with a number of hashtags.

Jaya Bhattacharya was last seen on Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka essaying the character of Radhika Malhotra. She has been a part of multiple other shows like Thapki Pyar Ki, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, and Badho Bahu. She was also seen as Jigyasa on Ram Kapoor and Prachi Desai's Kasamh Se.

