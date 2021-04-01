Jennifer Winget Stuns In Black Bikini As She Enjoys Leisure Time With Pals

Actor Jennifer Winget is having a blast during this mid-week, with her bunch of girl pals. She shared a bunch of pictures on her Instagram story, as she enjoyed by the pool in a black bikini. In the first picture she shared, the actor was seen wearing a kaftan and in the second picture, she was seen twinning her black bikini with two of her other friends. Check out Jennifer Winget's pictures below.

Check out Jennifer Winget's Instagram post

Jennifer Winget shared a picture with one of her friends Mayur Shetty. She topped her black bikini with a floral print kaftan and accessorised her outfit with a grey cap and a pair of sunglasses. She shared the second picture with two of her friends Maanashi Kumar and Payel Bose. The three friends were seen giggling on an inside joke in the candid picture shared by Jennifer. Jennifer Winget captioned that 'Blood is thicker than Water..but is it?'(sic), referring to her friendship with the girls in the picture.

On the work front, Jennifer Winget was last seen in the drama web series Code M which streamed on Alt Balaji and ZEE5. The show starred Rajat Kapoor, Seema Biswas and Tanuj Virwani in the lead roles. It followed an Army lawyer, Monica Mehra, who gets roped in to solve, what seems like an open and shut case, of the death of an army officer and two militant suspects, killed in an encounter. However, as the facts unfold, she realises that the case is way more complex than it appears to be. Jennifer’s character in the show was highly praised by the audience. In January, Ekta Kapoor announced season 2 of the show Code M. She made this announcement on National Army Day, January 15, 2021. Fans were delighted to know that Jennifer Winget will be making an appearance once again on the screen as Major Monica Mehra who always kept her country above her family.

(Image Source: Jennifer Winget/Instagram)

