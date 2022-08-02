‘Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa’ 10: Shilpa Shinde, Paras Kalnawat & More Contestants Confirmed

The popular Television reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is all set for its tenth season after over five years. As the dance reality show is gearing up for the premiere on 26 September 2022 on the COLORS TV channel, the makers recently confirmed the names of a couple of popular celebrities who will be appearing on the show as contestants. Read further ahead to check out the list of celebrities who will be setting the Jhalak stage on fire with their performances.

Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Season 10 contestants

According to Hindustan Times, while Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar, and Nora Fatehi will be a part of the judges’ panel, the list of confirmed contestants for the show includes-

Paras Kalnawat

Paras rose to fame with his appearance in the top-rated TV show Anupamaa. He recently confirmed his participation in the upcoming Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 by stating, "I’m really happy and excited to start my journey on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, as I always wanted to explore something new in life. I have neither performed on stage in front of the live audiences ever nor did any reality show before in my career as I get conscious being on stage. However, I’m a learner, I believe this show will be a great learning platform for me. Through Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, I'll give it my all and strive to discover a new side of me.”

Shilpa Shinde

Shilpa Shinde became a household name with her portrayal of Angoori Bhabhi in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain followed by her massive win in Bigg Boss 11. She recently spoke to the media and expressed her excitement for the show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa while confessing how she was a non-dancer and performing in front of an audience was something that Ishe was looking forward to. The press statement read, “Bigg Boss was a milestone in my career, and I hope that Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa will also be a great experience for me. My fans eagerly anticipated my return to television after my stint on Bigg Boss, and they are the reason why I am doing this show. I know that they will be excited to see me back on television and what better show to entertain them than Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. I am a non-dancer and performing in front of an audience is something that I am looking forward to. This is a big platform and I hope that I live up to the expectations of my fans and entertain them till the end of the show.”

Amruta Khanvilkar

TV star Amruta Khanvilkar confirmed her participation recently and mentioned how this show was always on her bucket list. She even expressed her thrill of performing in front of her absolute favourite Madhuri Dixit. She stated, “I am super ecstatic to be a part of the 10th season of India's most loved dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Ja' as it was always in my bucket list. I love dancing. In fact, I breathe dance and it’s going to be a different kind of experience altogether to perform in front of my absolute favourite actor and icon Madhuri Dixit. I am looking forward to learning new dance forms like bachata and impress the judges."

Nia Sharma

Even the notable TV star Nia Sharma, who was seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi in 2020, is slated to be a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

Dheeraj Dhoopar

Dheeraj Dhoopar recently garnered attention as he made an exit from the popular TV show Kundali Bhagya. The actor is now roped in to be one of the contestants on the show.

Niti Taylor

Ishqbaaz actor Niti Taylor is also set to be a part of the show. She has also been a part of many other popular shows namely Ghulaam, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, and more.

Apart from these, other celebrities who are expected to join the list include Gashmeer Mahajani, Zorawar Kalra, Ali Asgar, Tony Kakkar, Sumit Vyas, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Lasith Malinga, and others.

