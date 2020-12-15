Jhanak Shukla From 'Karishma Kaa Karishma' All Grown Up, Calls 2003 Show Her 'best Work'

Nostalgia is definitely hitting hard in 2020 and Tuesday's throwback is 'Karishma Kaa Karishma'. Jhanak Shukla who played a cute robot in the 2003 show is now all grown up and the fans are stunned to see her latest pictures.

Seeing her pictures, one user wrote, "Abe "karishma ka karishma" robot wali bachi.." another said, "still remember you in K H N H.....👌" [sic] Talking to People of India recently, Jhanak said, "'Karishma Ka Karishma' has undoubtedly been my best work yet. I remember how tough it was to control my laughter during the hilarious scenes at the age of 7." She also revealed her first dream career. "My first dream career was to be an astronaut; Kalpana Chawla being my role model. But acting chose me and became the most pivotal part of my childhood."

What is Jhanak doing now?

"Recently, I completed my MA in Archaeology. History has always been my favourite subject and the happiness I get on sets is the same as when I’m around my favourite historic monument," Jhanak told People of India.

Jhanak opened up about her weight gain

If you scroll through Jhanak's Instagram, one would observe how fans bash her for weight gain and she opened up about the same and revealed, "The problems arose when I started gaining weight rapidly and, as we all know, social media is a platform where you are judged on your appearance, body structure and way of life. Health is important of course, but touchwood I have not faced health issues as of now. People on social media act like dieticians and bash me for my weight, I try ignoring them but sometimes it is hard to digest. I am a very sensitive person and I don’t feel I owe an explanation for my body, my face and my lifestyle to anyone."

