Jimmy Fallon Roasts Jeff Bezos Over His Trip To Space In Blue Origin’s New Shepard Rocket

Jimmy Fallon, on Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show, roasted billionaire Jeff Bezos and his rocket New Shepard made by the Amazon founder’s space company 'Blue Origin'. Fallon poked fun at the shape of the rocket, which is known for its unusual shape and takes the form of a long cylinder topped with a dome. Fallon, in the episode, put 30 seconds on the clock to see how many jokes he can crack on its shape during that time. "It’s the only rocket that shrinks in the cold,” he said, adding that it “looks like R2D2 took some Viagra”.

Fallon pokes fun at Jeff Bezos' phallic rocket

Taking a dig at Bezos' expense, Fallon cheekily said, "It was an exciting day because just after 9:00 this morning, Jeff Bezos flew to space aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket,” he explained. “First [Richardson] Branson, now Bezos. Tomorrow Warren Buffett is trying to get up there with balloons, like the old guy from Up.” Further adding to his series of jokes on Bezos, Fallon alluded to his founding of Amazon and said that being launched into space is "the natural career progression for anyone that starts an online book store.”

Jimmy Fallon calls Jeff's wardrobe 'mid-life crisis bundle'

He also made fun of the cowboy hat that Bezos wore during his journey. "You know you’re rich when you put that on and everyone who works for you goes, ‘Oh, it looks great. Yeah. You’re a man of the people, just going to space,’” the host said with a reference to a picture from that day. "He looks like a mash-up between Buzz Lightyear and Woody: Two for one,” he added.

Continuing ripping his wardrobe choices, Fallon said that "he got the spacesuit and cowboy hat together by searching for the ‘mid-life crisis bundle.’”

The Amazon founder travelled to space along with his brother Mark, aviation pioneer Wally Funk and 18-year-old Oliver Daemen. Funk, 82 is the oldest man to have travelled space while Oliver at 18, whose ticket was bought by his father, becomes the youngest. The group spent around 11 minutes in space where they experienced moments of weightlessness. Post this journey, Bezos described it as a major step for space tourism, space research and exploration of the solar system.

