Jimmy Kimmel Shares Thanksgiving Pic; Reveals Burnt Hair Mishap, Issues Caveat For Fans

Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel’s prep for Thanksgiving dinner did not go quite well. The 54-year-old TV personality took to Instagram and shared a bunch of pictures from Thanksgiving and revealed that he had burnt his hair and eyebrows while trying to turn the oven on.

“Happy Thanksgiving everyone. try not to burn your hair and eyebrow off lighting the oven!” Jimmy captioned a selfie, which shows bits of his burnt-out hair on his forehead. The strands of hair on Jimmy’s hand also don’t look all that great in the photo. The prominent personality gave another twist to the whole incident as he shared a follow-up post and wrote, “Burnt hair-smoked turkey.” The new photo shows him holding a perfectly caramelised turkey roast for Thanksgiving.

Jimmy Kimmel burns hair while preparing Thanksgiving meal

His feed was also flooded with mixed reactions from fans who could not control their laughter. One of the users wrote, “And burnt right hand by the looks of the one oven mitt. Lol.” Another user echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “At least you survived. And it looks delicious.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “ Is it even thanksgiving if it doesn’t start off this way?” “Can we see up your nose? How’s that?”

This is not the first time Jimmy accidentally burnt off his hair. Speaking to Ellen DeGeneres last year, Jimmy had revealed that during July 4th celebrations, he left the gas on while lighting the grill, which led to an explosion. He said, “I turned the gas on the grill and then I went for a little walk to look for matches. And then when I came back I thought, 'Hmm, I should probably open the lid and air this thing out, maybe turn it off and start over again.’ And then I thought, 'No, I'm not going to do that. What I'll do is I'll light a piece of paper on fire, then throw it into the grill.' I did that, and there was a massive explosion in my face. I burned my beard off and my eyebrow off and my eyelashes off."

(Image: Instagram/jimmykimmel)