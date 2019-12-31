John Krasinski's Claim To Fame Journey Apart From The Blockbuster Series The Office

John Krasinski is one of the popular actors in Hollywood. He is best known for the role of Jim Halpert on the NBC sitcom The Office. Besides appearing in and making feature films, he also served as a producer and an occasional director of The Office throughout its nine-season run. Educated in theatre arts at Brown University and the National Theater Institute, Krasinski is the recipient of a number of accolades, including four Primetime Emmy Award nominations and two Screen Actors Guild Awards. Time also named him one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2018. Here is a roundup of all the John Krasinki's claim to fame projects, aside from The Office.

Also Read | Kept Our Work Separate: John Krasinski On Working With Wife

1) License to Wed

License to Wed is an American romantic comedy starring Robin Williams, Mandy Moore and John Krasinski in the lead roles, while it is helmed by Ken Kwapis. The film hit the silver screen on July 3, 2007.

Also Read | Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski To Headline Comedy 'Imaginary Friends'

2) Leatherheads

Leatherheads is a sports comedy which released in 2008 produced by Universal Pictures and directed by George Clooney who also plays the lead of the film. Apart from Clooney, the film also stars Renée Zellweger, Jonathan Pryce and John Krasinski. It focuses on the early years of a professional American football player.

3) Big Miracle

It is a British-American drama helmed by Ken Kwapis which released in 2012 and stars Drew Barrymore and John Krasinski in the lead roles. The film is based on Tom Rose's 1989 book named Freeing the Whales, which covers Operation Breakthrough, the 1988's international effort to rescue grey whales trapped in ice near Point Barrow, Alaska.

Also Read | Jack Ryan: Here Is Everything To Know About The Latest Season Of The John Krasinski Series

4) 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

It is an American action thriller directed and produced by Michael Bay and is based on Zuckoff's 2014 book of the same name. The film follows six members of Annex Security Team who fought to defend the American diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya after waves of attacks by militants on September 11, 2012. The film, apart from John Krasinski also stars James Badge Dale and Max Martini in the lead roles.

5) A Quiet Place

A Quiet Place is a post-apocalyptic science fiction horror film released in 2018. Krasinski not only starred in the film but also co-wrote and directed this critically and commercially acclaimed horror film. Apart from Krasinski, the film also stars Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe in key roles.

Also Read | John Krasinski's A Quiet Place 2: All You Need To Know About The Film

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.