Kafas Star Mona Singh Says OTT Has Enabled Writers To Craft Brave Stories

Actress Mona Singh, who has been getting good response to her streaming show ‘Kafas’, feels that the medium of OTT has proved to be beneficial for the writers to craft brave and compelling stories and in the process has also uplifted the entire industry giving mediocrity a run for its money.

The actress recently spoke with IANS about how digital entertainment has changed the rules of the game bringing unheard stories and novel content on the platter for the audience.

She told IANS: “OTT has proven to be extremely fulfilling for the writers and in turn the whole industry as today we as actors have good stories and meatier roles to work on. OTT has shown the way forward and has changed our way of content consumption and production.”

Mona, who comes with a monumental experience in the medium of television and films, started her career with the popular television show ‘Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin’, a path-breaking show for its time and has starred in films like '3 Idiots' and 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

Having been a part of the entertainment industry for over two decades, the actress feels that OTT is giving a chance to stories which earlier might not have seen the “light of day”.

She further mentioned: “Earlier, there were so many stories that couldn’t come to the fore because the makers wanted to play it safe keeping in mind the demand-supply curve.

“But, now we are telling brave stories with unconventional settings. The stories that wouldn’t have seen the light of the day on television or on the big screen are now getting materialised and actors too get great opportunities portraying those characters.”

“Earlier, we wouldn’t have got to see a path-breaking show like ‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story’ or something like ‘Rocket Boys’ but, today these shows are highly successful and command a loyal fan following, telling us that the audience does want to engage with different stories. It’s upon us to bring great stories for them,” she added.

‘Kafas’ is streaming on Sony LIV.