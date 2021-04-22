Kailash Kher Fights A Push-up Battle With Shadab Sabri On 'Indian Pro Music League'

Zee TV's music reality show Indian Pro Music League will see a different type of competition in the next episodes. The next episode of the show is going to feature some never-seen-before action by the judges Kailash Kher and Shadab Sabri. In the next episode of Indian Pro Music League, Kailash Kher will have a pushup competition with Shadab Sabri in the show.

Kailash Kher battles with Shadab Sabri on the stage of the Indian Pro Music League

According to a media statement, in this weekend’s episode, singers Kailash Kher and Shadab Sabri will be seen battling it out in a slightly different type of competition. Rather than using their vocal strength, the singer will exhibit their physical strength in a pushups competition. The host of the show Karan Wahi initiated a distinct contest between Kailash and Shadab in which the person who does the most number of pushups on the stage will be called a winner. The push-up fight between Mumbai Warriors' captain Kailash Kher and Delhi Jammers' Shadab Sabri went long and to everyone's surprise, Kailash Kher emerged victorious at the end of the battle. Everyone gave Kailash a standing ovation and applauded his stamina and dedication.

Indian Pro Music League debuted on Zee TV and is the world's first-ever music league competition. The format of this show follows six teams that represent various Indian regions battling each other to win. The judges and coaches of these teams are some of the established singers and celebrities from Bollywood. The contestants from these six teams are trained by Mika Singh, Kailash Kher, Sajid Khan, Shaan, Ankit Tiwari, Javed Ali, Asees Kaur, Bhoomi Trivedi, Akriti Kakar, Payal Dev, Neha Bhasin, and Shilpa Rao.

In the recent episode released on April 18, 2021, Divya Bhaskar of Gujarat Rockers and Eduaraa of UP Dabbangs continued to compete with each other. In the face-off round, judge Javed Ali and Hemant Brijwasi win everyone's heart with their performance. Ankit Tiwari and Salman Ali also rocked the stage and their performance was appreciated by everyone. Indian Pro Music League's next episode will arrive on April 24, 2021, on ZEE TV at 8 pm. All episodes are available to stream on the Zee5 app anytime.

Promo Image Source: PR

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.