Kamya Panjabi Dedicates Emotional Video To Pratyusha Banerjee On Birth Anniversary; Watch

Actor Pratyusha Banerjee who created a fan base with her portrayal of the character Anandi in the television show Balika Vadhu had died in 2016. On the actor’s birth anniversary, her friend Kamya Panjabi took to Instagram and shared a video which was a compilation of all the beautiful moments spent with the late actor before her demise. The video showed some snippets of Pratyusha dressed as her character Anandi from Balika Vadhu and some others of Kamya and Pratyusha together.

Kamya Punjabi shares heart-melting video on Pratyusha's birth anniversary

Sharing the video, Kamya wrote: "Happy Birthday #anandi." The duo also featured together on Bigg Boss 7 in 2013. They reportedly became good friends after that. If Pratusha has been alive, she would have turned 30 today on her birthday. Pratyusha, a popular television actor, was found hanging in her Mumbai apartment in 2016. Her parents accused her then-boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh of having a hand in her death. She died at the age of 24. As per her postmortem reports, the cause of her death was asphyxia. However, it was alleged by her parents that she was murdered by her boyfriend.

Three months after Pratyusha’s death, Rahul was granted anticipatory bail by the Bombay High Court. He had claimed that they were planning to get married in December 2016 but Pratyusha was 'deeply disturbed and frustrated' due to the 'constant interference of Soma (Banerjee’s mother) and her husband Shankar Banerjee'.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Rahul shared that he wants to move on from the 'sadness' of losing Pratyusha, and start a family of his own. Rahul has been married to actor Saloni Sharma for two years. Apart from this, Pratyusha’s parents are currently in financial ruin because of the economic impact that their ongoing legal matters have had on them. The ongoing case has reportedly, drained them completely, and that they've been forced to live in a single-room house.

(Image Credit: PUNJABIKAMYA/Instagram)

