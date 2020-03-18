The coronavirus outbreak has left everyone in a state of shock and panic. India is trying its level best to make sure the Coronavirus outbreak does not spread and therefore is trying all sorts of preventive measures. Several celebrities have come forward to raise awareness among their fans. The government too has advised people to stay indoors and try to keep themselves protected from the virus. However, show makers are facing a dilemma due to lack of episodes and therefore are airing reruns on channels.

Kamya Punjabi reveals show makers did not work extra hours to bank episodes

Also Read | Kamya Panjabi & Shalabh Dang soak in colours of love on their first Holi; see pics

Kamya Punjabi spoke recently with an entertainment portal regarding this issue. Kamya Punjabi is known for her work in the serial Shakiti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She revealed that the producers have taken good care of the cast and crew on the sets of the show. However, she did mention that the shoot was cancelled a day in advance. Kamya continued to say that people on the sets were wearing gloves and masks at all times.

Also Read | Hema Malini once slept during a phone call with Dharmendra, reveals Isha Deol

Kamya Punjabi then added that they had been working normal hours. She assured that all safety measures were taken and people were working normally. She then added that they did not face any pressure to work extra shifts for banking episodes. She mentioned that makers may have to air reruns of the show. Kamya also added that she is going to spend time at home and impose self-quarantine for a while.

Also Read | Shimla Mirch To Finally Release; Hema Malini-Rajkummar-Rakul-film Has Quirky Plot; Watch

She urged her fans to do the same and take care of themselves in such difficult times. Kamya Punjabi also mentioned her frustration with the fake WhatsApp forwards. The actor said that she believes the government is doing everything it can in its power to help contain the Coronavirus outbreak. Kamya mentioned that the WhatsApp forwards do more damage rather than creating awareness. She concluded by urging everyone to stay safe.

Also Read | Ajay Devgn & 'Bhuj: The Pride of India' crew cancel shoot as Film City shuts door

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.