Kamya Punjabi Was Called A "2 Rupees Aurat", Here's How Beau Shalabh Gave It Back

Kamya Punjabi is a Television diva who has worked in many popular serials like Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani, Kyun Hota Hai Pyarr, and Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak? The actor recently cleared the air about the speculations regarding her impending nuptials. She said in she would tie the knot next year. Kamya continued by saying that she finds her beau, Shalabh Dang, very adorable, and the best thing about him is that he appreciates her straightforwardness and her strong opinionated nature.

The couple keeps treating their fans with social media PDA and posts. Netizens find their love very admirable. Recently Shalabh shared a selfie picture with Kamya Punjabi on Twitter with an affectionate and thoughtful caption, "I promise that you would wear this content expression on your face, always." Many fans found this gesture cute. While many people appreciated the post, a troller commented on the post bashing Kamya with obscene words. The trolled said "Why are you with this bekaar 2 rupees aurat Kamya. She is stooping so low degrading other women on a reality show. She will sell her own daughter for her pleasure."

The Tweet

The Reaction to the obscene comment

After reading this comment, Shalabh Dang proved that he is not ready to tolerate any bad comments on his soon-to-be-wife. He immediately replied to the following:

Hey listen, whoever you r first have the balls to put your real pic. Who gave you the rights to talk such ill words about a woman and her innocent daughter ?? You surely need medical help !! https://t.co/mwnHniJopJ — shalabhdang (@iamshalabhdang) November 19, 2019

This shows how lucky Kamya is to have a supporting fiancee who stands tall to protect her in every possible manner. Fans are looking forward to them to get married soon; showering blessing and wishing positivity to the couple's life.

