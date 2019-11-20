The Debate
Kamya Punjabi Was Called A "2 Rupees Aurat", Here's How Beau Shalabh Gave It Back

Television News

Kamya Punjabi is a well-known TV star known for her stint on Bigg Boss 7. She is currently dating Shalabh Dang. Find out how he recently defended her on Twitter

Written By Yash Tripathi | Mumbai | Updated On:
kamya punjabi

Kamya Punjabi is a Television diva who has worked in many popular serials like Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani, Kyun Hota Hai Pyarr, and Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak? The actor recently cleared the air about the speculations regarding her impending nuptials. She said in she would tie the knot next year. Kamya continued by saying that she finds her beau, Shalabh Dang, very adorable, and the best thing about him is that he appreciates her straightforwardness and her strong opinionated nature.

The couple keeps treating their fans with social media PDA and posts. Netizens find their love very admirable. Recently Shalabh shared a selfie picture with Kamya Punjabi on Twitter with an affectionate and thoughtful caption, "I promise that you would wear this content expression on your face, always." Many fans found this gesture cute. While many people appreciated the post, a troller commented on the post bashing Kamya with obscene words. The trolled said "Why are you with this bekaar 2 rupees aurat Kamya. She is stooping so low degrading other women on a reality show. She will sell her own daughter for her pleasure."

Also Read | Hina Khan: Checkout experimental looks of the Ex-Bigg Boss contestant

The Tweet

The Reaction to the obscene comment

After reading this comment, Shalabh Dang proved that he is not ready to tolerate any bad comments on his soon-to-be-wife. He immediately replied to the following:

 

Also Read | Sreelakshmi Sreekumar Wedding: Former Malayalam Bigg Boss contestant marries Jijin

This shows how lucky Kamya is to have a supporting fiancee who stands tall to protect her in every possible manner. Fans are looking forward to them to get married soon; showering blessing and wishing positivity to the couple's life.

Also Read | Kamya Panjabi and boyfriend Shalabh Dang Dubai holiday pictures

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Bhuvneshwari Sreesanth, Kamya Punjabi fume after episode

 

 

