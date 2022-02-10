Kangana Ranaut's Reality Show 'Lock Upp' Teaser Out On Friday; Check List Of Contestants

Actor Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for her digital debut with Ekta Kapoor’s new reality show Lock Upp. The show was launched at a grand event that took place last week. The show will reportedly have 16 contestants who will be locked up in two different jails for 72 days and will have to follow host Kangana's orders who will also act as a jailer. The Thalaivii actor shared a new poster of Lock Upp and also announced that the teaser of the show will be released on Friday.

As the show inches towards its premiere date, names of several celebrities are emerging as possible contestants of the show. Here are some of the confirmed contestants of Lock Upp.

New poster of Lock Upp

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram and shared her glamorous look as she unveiled the new poster of her upcoming reality show Lock Upp. The actor was seen wearing a golden coloured pantsuit with a pair of handcuffs in her hand. As she shared the picture, Kanaga wrote, "Mere saamne ab sabko karna padega kneel! Iss badass jail mein hoga atyaachaari khel! Teaser out tomorrow. #LockUpp streaming free from 27th Feb on @altbalaji and @mxplayer."

Lock Upp contestants

As per a report by Bollywood Life, actor/singer Shehnaaz Gill is confirmed to be one of the contestants on the show. Gill first rose to fame through her stint in the reality show Bigg Boss 13, where she was the second runner up of the show. The media outlet also reported that, celebrities like Poonam Pandey, Anushka Sen, and Chetan Bhagat were also expected to be a part of the show.

More about Lock Upp

As the name suggests, Lock Upp will have 16 celebrities who will be locked up in two prisons for a span of 72 days. The show will also have a celebrity jailor and the contestants will have to struggle to have basic amenities. The audience will have 50% of voting power, however, Ranaut will dominate her position on the show with 50% of voting power all to herself. The show will premiere on Alt Balaji as well as MX Player.