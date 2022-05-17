Kannada TV Actor Chethana Raj Passes Away After Her Fat Surgery Goes Wrong

TV actor Chethana Raj, best known for her appearances in various Kannada TV shows, allegedly passed away recently after her fat surgery went wrong.

The actor reportedly underwent cosmetic surgery at Dr Shetty Cosmetic Hospital post which her family members alleged that it was the hospital's negligence which caused the demise of the actor.

TV actor Chethana Raj passes away

The reports further suggested that post the Fat Surgery, fat accumulated in her lungs, resulting in her facing breathing problems. As there was no ICU at the cosmetic hospital, she was shifted to Kade Hospital in Manjunath Nagar but the doctors at the hospital allegedly claimed that she was brought dead. Moreover, her family members alleged that she got hospitalised on 16 May 2022 at 9:30 am without informing the parents.

Soon after the news of Chethana Raj's demise came in, the ICU Intensivist, Dr Sandeep V at Kaade Hospital filed a report at Basaveshwarnagar Police Station, Bangalore in which it was stated that at around 5:30 pm on 16 May, one doctor named Melvin who is an anaesthetist, barged into their hospital with a patient (who was found unresponsive later) disregarding all the protocols of the hospital and threatening their security. Adding further details about how the incident didn't appear normal, it was mentioned in the report how they strongly objected to such kind of behaviour by the doctors due to which they decided to file a report.

The report read,

"At around 5:30 pm today, one doctor named Melvin who is an anaesthetist barged into our hospital with a patient (who was found unresponsive later) disregarding all the protocols of the hospital and threatening our security badly. Before our doctors could intervene and check the patient, he pushed the patient into our ICU and demanded that our doctors treat the patient on the lines indicated by him as the patient had suffered a Cardiac Arrest during some procedure at their hospital M/s Dr Shetty's Cosmetic Centre, situated in Rajajinagar, Near Navrang Theater, Bangalore. No patient file or doctors recommendatory notes or any other document depicting her condition was produced to us. On checking the patient she was found to have 'No Pulse' and on the insistence of Dr Melvin and the team, CPR was initiated and after trying for approximately 45 minutes the patient could not be revived as it appeared that she was Brought Dead. Our doctors were forced to toe the line of Dr Melvin & team with threats and though they were aware that the patient was Brought dead they were coerced into declaring only at 06:45 pm, for the reasons best known to them. We strongly object to this kind of behaviour by these doctors and if necessary we may decide to file a report against them. This report is being sent to you to bring to your notice this incident which does not appear normal"

