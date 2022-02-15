Kapil Asks Madhuri How She Feels About Men Flirting With Her; Her Answer Leaves Him Amazed

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit will appear in the forthcoming episode of Sony Television's The Kapil Sharma Show to promote her upcoming Netflix series, The Fame Game. Several promos have been shared by the channel on social media handles. In one of the promos, she can be seen cracking up at a joke made by Kapil Sharma about her husband Dr Shriram Nene.

TKSS: Kapil Sharma asks Madhuri Dixit how she feels about men flirting with her

The teaser video showed host Kapil Sharma entering hand-in-hand with Madhuri as he sang Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai for her. Kapil also called Madhuri ageless and asked her how she feels about every other man flirting with her. She replied, "Mujhe Dr Nene yaad aa jaate hai (I am reminded of my husband Dr Shriram Nene)." Madhuri's answer left him tongue-tied.

In another video, Kapil can be seen asking Madhuri, "Jab Dr Nene ne aapka pehli baar haath pakda, unhone ‘I love you’ bola tha ya unhone bola ‘Koi aur doctor bulao, meri dhadkan tez ho rahi hai.’ (When Dr Nene first held your hand, did he say ‘I love you’ or did he say ‘Call another doctor, my heart is racing’)?" The question left her in splits.

Madhuri first met Shriram at her brother's house and the duo tied the knot on October 17, 1999. After getting married, the actor moved to the US for several years, however, she returned to India in 2011. The pair is blessed with two sons, Arin and Ryan.

More on The Fame Game

To be released on Netflix on February 25, Madhuri Dixit-starrer The Fame Game tells the story of Anamika Anand, a famous star with an ordinary private life. Her story takes a suspenseful turn when she goes missing and the series revolves around the drama post her dramatic disappearance. Sharing the trailer of the upcoming series on her Instagram, the 54-year-old wrote, ''Be it stardom or glamour, everything has a dark side to it. Know more about the flip side of fame in Bollywood star Anamika Anand’s life in the series The Fame Game. The trailer is to be out tomorrow. #TheFameGame #TheFameGameOnNetflix'.''

Image: Instagram/@kapilsharma