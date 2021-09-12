Kapil Sharma And Archana Puran Singh's Off-screen Banter And Teasing Has Fans 'ROFL'-ing

The Kapil Sharma Show is home to the most hilarious ensemble cast, evident from their on-screen banter with several celebrities a well as behind the scenes fun. Not just Kapil Sharma, but Archana Puran Singh's comic timing also makes the show worth a watch. Singh keeps treating all the TKSS fans with Behind-The-Scenes fun from the sets. She recently hailed Kapil as the 'content king' in her recent upload.

Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday, September 12, Archana uploaded a video in which Kapil can be seen at his spontaneous best. Archana further teases him on his 34 million Instagram following, asking Kapil to tell his fans to follow her. What follows is a quirky reply from Kapil and the duo burst into fits of laughter. The latest episode from the show saw a special guest, the Thalaivii Kangana Ranaut who revealed some interesting anecdotes from her personal life.

Archana hails Kapil Sharma as the content king

Uploading the nearly two-minute clip on her Instagram today, Archana wrote," BEHIND THE SCENES Where content is king, he is the content king. Unrehearsed. Impromptu. Spontaneous. It's always such fun on the sets of #thekapilsharmashow". The clip opens with Kapil grooving to ‘Kajra Mohabbat Wala’ song's lyrics. Kapil then tells Archana his immense fan following, despite him not being regular on the app. Archana urges him to give his fans to her, stating ‘You post very rare and I post regularly.”.

The humour intensifies as Kapil jokes about posing in slit dress for his followers, but Archana Puran Singh says 'he would not fit in it', thereby taking a dig at his fitness. Have a look at the hilarious banter.

In another clip uploaded by Archana, one can see her make a dazzling entry on the sets, flaunting her flowy dress as the audience applauds. She is seen posing for the camera at various angles, as her caption read, "Act like summer. Walk like rain".

More about the shows' latest season

The Kapil Sharma Show's recent episode had Kangana Ranaut as a guest, who is riding high on the success of the J. Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivii. The show's upcoming episode on Sunday will feature superstar Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja. Apart from these actors, celebrities like Akshay Kumar and his Bell Bottom cast, Ajay Devgn, Nora Fatehi, Sonakshi Sinha, veterans Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha, the Shershaah cast, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni have also made appearances in the latest season. The show airs on Sony TV, every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM.

(IMAGE: KAPIL SHARMA/ ARCHANA PURAN SINGH/ INSTA)