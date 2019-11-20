Kapil Sharma And Others Who Went On A Hiatus Due To Health Issues

Do you sometimes wonder why you have not seen your favourite stars on the screen for a while now? Well, that is probably because they are on a break (No, we are not talking about Ross and Rachel). There have been many cases these days where celebrities have been taking a break to recover from a health issue.

ALSO READ | Selena Gomez And BFF Julia Michaels Get Matching Arrow Tattoos

Popstar Selena Gomez has recently returned to the music field after a six-year break when she was diagnosed with Lupus. Harry Potter actor Emma Watson took a year off to focus on her “personal development”. Singer Katy Perry termed her three-year-long hiatus to be “fantastic”.

Here is a list of Indian television actors who went a hiatus to focus on their health:

1. Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma had taken a break for almost a year from television when he was battling depression and alcoholism. In an interview during the promotions of his Bollywood film, Firangi, Kapil Sharma opened about his struggle with mental health issues. He said that he would cancel shoots due to the panic attacks that he had and in the process, drench himself in alcohol.

He even said that he would be suicidal for most of the time. He even opened up about the pressures of social media which got him a lot of negative publicity. Kapil Sharma even revealed how he cancelled shoots with big names like Shah Rukh Khan and Anil Kapoor only because he could not perform due to anxiety.

ALSO READ | Kapil Sharma's Birthday Wish For 'soon To Be His Baby's Mother' Ginni Chatrath

2. Smriti Irani

The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor shocked everyone when she put a collage picture of herself from a few years ago and now. The weight difference was a very obvious factor. Smriti Irani’s weight gain has been reportedly attributed to age and pregnancy issues. She has played prominent roles in television shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kavita, Ramayan, etc. She is currently serving the country in the cabinet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Minister of Textiles and Minister of Women and Child Development.

ALSO READ | Ekta Kapoor Responds To Smriti Irani's Quirky Picture With Bill Gates, Reminds 'Kyunki...'

3. Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari is known for her roles in television shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo, Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, etc. She took a three-year hiatus in 2013 when she was pregnant with her younger son, Reyansh Kohli. Since now her son is three years old, Shweta is returning to the screens with Mere Dad Ki Dulhan.

ALSO READ | What Went Wrong Between Shweta Tiwari And Abhinav Kohli?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.