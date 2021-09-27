Kapil Sharma Asks Neha Kakkar Why She Let Sonu Replace Her On 'Indian Idol', See Her Reply

Singer Neha Kakkar has finally revealed the reason behind her sister Sonu Kakkar replacing her on the jury's panel in the singing reality show Indian Idol 12. Appearing on the latest episode of the popular talk show The Kapil Sharma Show, the singer was accompanied by her brother singer Tony Kakkar. The duo engaged in some of the most hilarious skits with the members of the show. As per the sneak peeks shared by Sony Television Entertainment, the singer duo appeared to have fun in the upcoming episode.

Neha Kakkar on Sonu Kakkar replacing her

During a fun chat session with the host Kapil Sharma, Neha Kakkar was asked to reveal the reason behind her replacement by her sister Sonu Kakkar on the singing reality show. The host asked if the entire Kakkar family has an exclusive contract with the channel. To which Kakkar had a hilarious response which was enough to trigger a roar of laughter from the audience as well Archana Puran Singh. She said,

''Dekho saara kursi ka khel hai. Kursi chorr ke jaao toh apne hi bande ko chorr ke jaana chaiye'' (It's all about the chair. When you leave the seat, make sure someone from your side gets it.).

For the unversed, the Sony singing reality show Indian Idol started off the 13th season with singers Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani on the jury's panel. Impacted by the prevailing restrictions due to COVID-19, the sets of the show were moved to another location after which Dadlani was replaced by Anu Malik and Sonu Kakkar was roped in to take Neha's seat.

More on Neha Kakkar

According to several reports, the singer had decided to take a break from judging the show having judged the past seasons. The singer also, reportedly, wanted to spend time with her husband Rohanpreet Singh whom she married in 2020. They were also spotted taking a road trip together as they documented their journey on their social media.

On the work front, the singer is set to release a new single titled Peene Lage Ho. Featuring Rohanpreet Singh and Jasmin Bhasin in the lead, the music video is set to drop on September 28.

Image: @Instagram/nehakakkar