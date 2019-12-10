Kapil Sharma, Wife Ginni Chatrath Blessed With Baby Girl; Celebs Congratulate Him

Actor and talk show host Kapil Sharma tied the knot with Ginni Chatrath on December 12, 2018. The couple had previously announced that they were ready to welcome their first child soon. Kapil Sharma took to his Twitter account last night and revealed that he is the father of a baby girl. The news was delivered by Kapil Sharma after he tweeted at 1:53 AM last night. Check out the post here.

Blessed to have a baby girl 🤗 need ur blessings 🙏 love u all ❤️ jai mata di 🙏 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) December 9, 2019

In the post, Kapil Sharma asked the netizens to bless their newborn baby. The post read, “Blessed to have a baby girl. Need ur blessings. Love u all. Jai Mata Di.” The couple had also hosted a baby shower almost a month ago. The event was attended by Kapil Sharma’s and Ginni’s close friends. Ginni was seen flaunting her baby bump in a pink coloured outfit while donning a floral tiara. Kapil Sharma wore a blue patterned button-down shirt.

ALSO READ: Kapil Sharma & Ginni Chatrath's Baby Shower Pics Are All Things Fun!

Kapil Sharma, in an interview with a reputed news daily, had stated that he was very excited to welcome his first child and that he wants to take care of his wife Ginni Chatrath. He also revealed that the most excited person, however, was his mother. Kapil Sharma added that his mother has been waiting for the news of the arrival of her grandchild for a few years.

Wishes poured in for the new parents on twitter. Celebrities like Guru Randhawa and Bhuvan Bam have congratulated the couple. Gura Randhawa even stated that he is officially a Chacha now. Marjaavaan actor Rakul Preet Singh has also sent her warm wishes to the new parents. Twitteratis have extended their warm wishes and congratulate the couple on the arrival of their baby girl. The chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu also congratulated Kapil Sharma on the birth of his baby girl.

See posts

Congrats my paji. I’m officially a Chacha now ❤️ — Guru Randhawa (@GuruOfficial) December 9, 2019

Bhaiya! Congratulations! 🤗♥️ — Bhuvan Bam (@Bhuvan_Bam) December 9, 2019

ALSO READ: Kapil Sharma's Birthday Wish For 'soon To Be His Baby's Mother' Ginni Chatrath

Aaaawww! Congratulations!!! Biggest blessing ever 👧🏻💕 — Anushka Arora (@Anushka_Arora) December 9, 2019

Bahut bahut Mubarakan mere veer waheguru hamesha Kush rakhe Sari family nu 👍👌 — Sukshinder Shinda (@SukshnderShinda) December 10, 2019

Warmest congratulations on the birth of your sweet baby girl 💐 — Pema Khandu (@PemaKhanduBJP) December 10, 2019

ALSO READ: Kapil Sharma Tweets That His Good News Will Come Before Good Newwz

Congratulations Bro 🍻 — Raj Ballav Koirala (@RajBallav) December 9, 2019

Congratulations bhai. Children are Gods Gift i am enjoying one and i am sure you will too. Lots of love to her and the family. God Bless 🤗🤗 — Vikaas Kalantri (@VikasKalantri) December 10, 2019

In an interview with a leading news daily, Kapil Sharma had revealed that although he knew his now-wife Ginni since college, things did not work out between the two as their families were very conservative. He also revealed that Ginni was right beside him after he went through a rough patch in 2017. He realised then Ginni was the one for him. Kapil Sharma is a comedy talk show host who has his own talks show called The Kapil Sharma Show.

ALSO READ: Kapil Sharma Will Soon Be A Father! Comedian Confirms Wife Ginni Chatrath's Pregnancy

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.