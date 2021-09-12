Kapil Sharma, Ginni Chatrath Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi With Karanvir & His Wife; See Pic

Actor Karanvir Bohra took to his Instagram account on Saturday to share a special Ganesh Chaturthi post. He uploaded a slideshow of several pictures and penned down a heartfelt caption about friendship. One of the pictures he posted featured the popular TV show host Kapil Sharma and his wife, Ginni Chatrath.

Karanvir Bohra celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with Teejay Sidhu, Kapil Sharma & Ginni Chatrath

Karanvir Bohra headed to Instagram to post a collection of pictures from his Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The second picture in the slideshow featured Kapil Sharma and his wife, Ginni Chatrath, along with Karanvir Bohra and his wife Teejay Sidhu. The four of them stood on either side of the Ganesha idol for the picture and can be seen dressed for the occasion in festive attire.

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath both wore yellow traditional outfits and twinned as they posed for the picture. The background was decorated with a blue and white colour scheme. Karanvir Bohra captioned the image, "What a blissful day, #ganesha makes us meet friends We haven't met in so long, it's his way of saying cherish friends for who they are and not for what they are. Connect to #highervibrations"

Kapil Sharma recently put up an Instagram story and gave fans a sneak peek into his Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations as well. He posted a picture of his daughter asking Bappa for blessings and also posted a boomerang video of her twirling around in her dress for the occasion. The Ganesha idol at his home can be seen decorated with tinsel and flowers.

Other prominent celebrities, who celebrated the festival included Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. The two marked their son, Jeh's first Ganesh Chaturthi. Kareena Kapoor shared a post for the occasion and called her family the ‘loves of her life’. The Jab Wet Met actor wrote, “Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with the loves of my life and Tim Tim’s cute little clay Ganpati. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 🙏🏼❤️”.

Speaking of firsts, Bhuj: The Pride Of India actor Pranitha Subhash shared a glimpse into her first Ganesh Chaturthi celebration with beau Nitin Raju after the two tied the knot earlier this year. She posted a video of the two performings a pooja together with their backs turned away from the camera. She captioned the video, “Happy Ganesh Chaturthi from us to you.”

(Image: Rutuja_13-Twitter, Karanvir Bohra-Instagram)