'Kapil Sharma: I'm Not Done Yet': Fans Hail Comedian For Speaking On Mental Health

Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma recently made his OTT debut through his Netflix special Kapil Sharma: I'm Not Done Yet. The hour-long comedy special saw the actor-comedian enthrall audiences with anecdotes from his life, jokes about politics, and Bollywood, and some heart-touching moments too.

Many fans and critics applauded the comedian as the show was more personal. Several people also appreciated how candidly Kapil talked about his own struggles with depression and alcoholism on the show.

Fans praise Kapil Sharma for talking about mental health in Netflix show

Comedian Kapil Sharma about his experiences with therapy when he found himself depressed. He said, "We always believe that depression is something that happens outside (abroad). It doesn't happen here." He highlighted the lack of awareness about mental health issues in the country. He further talked about the time when he had stopped smiling and nothing appealed to him anymore.

Actor Suniel Shetty also complimented the comedian. Taking to Twitter, the actor wrote, "I’m not done yet with @KapilSharmaK9. He has to face the consequences. Much more laughter, more exposure & more talent of this incredible man; now on @NetflixIndia on his show #ImNotDoneYet Catch it for everyone’s favorite funny-boner. Thank you #Netflix. Now the world will watch."

I’m not done yet with @KapilSharmaK9 He has to face the consequences. Much more laughter, more exposure & more talent of this incredible man; now on @NetflixIndia on his show #ImNotDoneYet Catch it for everyone’s favorite funny-boner. Thank you #Netflix. Now the world will watch pic.twitter.com/MlrA9ZPXfR — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) January 29, 2022

A fan commented, "I actually feel proud and brave that #KapilSharma spoke about his depression and mental health condition during a rough patch in life. Takes so much courage to address this that too on such a major platform. More power to him. #KapilSharmaImNotDoneYet." Another one wrote, "It's so heartening to see India's top comedian who caters to universal audience talking about mental health... Also, the bit about his father was extremely emotional... Kudos for the political stuff And that song was real sweet."

I actually feel proud and brave that #KapilSharma spoke about his depression and mental health condition during a rough patch in life. Takes so much courage to address this that too on such a major platform. More power to him. #KapilSharmaImNotDoneYet — Anuj Radia (@AnujRadia) January 30, 2022

It's so heartening to see India's top comedian who caters to universal audience talking about mental health...



Also, the bit about his father was extremely emotional...



Kudos for the political stuff



And that song was real sweet@KapilSharmaK9 #KapilSharmaImNotDoneYet — Gaurang Chauhan (@GaurangChauhan) January 29, 2022

dear @kapilsharmak9, i just wrapped up your #KapilSharmaImNotDoneYet and i think more than the comedy, what hooked me was the journey of your life! it was a beautiful ode to your growth and how you value your family! i think this deserves a BLOG! pic.twitter.com/Ebthk9Nymd — vivek raj (@vivekbabaji) January 28, 2022

No matter what you say about #KapilSharma, the man can engage you without you realizing how time passes. #KapilSharmaImNotDoneYet pic.twitter.com/3sTrQBVrqe — Noor_SN l Sana’sSidHeart (@Nelumba_sn) January 29, 2022

In a candid conversation, while talking about his OTT debut and what made him say yes to Netflix, he said, “After all these years on TV, I realized that my story is still beginning and to move onto the next chapter, I had to do something new and different for which Netflix seemed like the perfect place! I’ve seen such unique content from all around the world, Netflix seems like the best way to reach a global audience!"

"This special is a completely new zone for me, it’s unlike anything I’ve done before; I’ve drawn stories from my journey, discussed my experiences, and shared my path so far. With ‘Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet’, I’ve also paid a tribute to my loved ones. So it’s not content I’m sharing with people, it’s my life! And where else would I want such a wondrous spectacle showcased but on Netflix? And given the current scenario, when the world is moving to digital spaces and OTT platforms, toh mera bhi entry banta hai na! Jokes apart, it has been a learning experience for me - this is far different from what I usually do and I’m excited for the world to see what we’ve created here.”

Image: Instagram/@kapilsharma