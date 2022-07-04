Ace comedian-actor Kapil Sharma and his entire team have kick-started their USA tour on a grand scale. Their first stop at Vancouver turned out to be a houseful one with fans swarming in the auditorium to see the talented team perform. Kapil Sharma shared a series of pictures on Instagram while thanking the audience for turning out in great numbers.

Apart from the hilarious punchlines, and one-liners by the comedian during the tour, another highlight of the event was Kapil paying tribute to iconic singers who lost their lives in recent times. From Punjabi pop-icon Sidhu Moosewala to Krishnakumar Kunnath, aka KK, the night turned emotional for their fans after Kapil belted some of their popular tracks on stage.

Kapil Sharma pays tribute to singing legends in Vancouver

For the event, the Kis Kisko Pyaar Karun star wore a mauve jacket that he paired with white trousers and a t-shirt. There are also photos of fans holding placards to show their love for them. One of the videos shared by a pap account shows the actor taking on the stage to pay tribute to singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala, who was murdered in Punjab on May 29. Apart from this, he also paid tribute to other icons like KK.

Kapil crooned Moosewala’s popular song Baapu as fans cheered for the late singer loudly. The video shared by The Kapil Sharma Show official page was captioned, “Legends live Forever”. A collage of celebs who passed away recently –singer KK, Kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal and Deep Sidhu, along with Moosewala was displayed on stage as Kapil Sharma performed. It also carried the words “Tribute to Legends” written on it.

Fans were quick to react to the video and expressed their fondness for the comedian. One of the users hailed Kapil and his team. “this performance will be remembered for yearssss kapil sir,” he commented. Another user wrote, “What an amazing gesture while another wrote, “Love you sir tribute dene ke liye.”

Kapil in his post thanked all the fans and excited spectators for being a part of their tour and pouring in their love. “Thank you Vancouver for all the love n warmth, you guys r as beautiful as your city #vancouver #kapilsharmalive2022 #beautifulbritishcolumbia #canada @tksshowofficial,” he wrote.

The Kapil Sharma Show has currently off-air as the team is traveling to Canada and the USA for a month-long tour. While jetting off to Canada, Kapil shared pictures with his teammates. He was seen posing with Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, and Sumona Chakravarti, along with other crew members.

IMAGE: Instagram/tksshowofficial/