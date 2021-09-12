Kapil Sharma Quips On Kangana Ranaut's Old 'social Media For Velle' Comment; Actor Replies

Kangana Ranaut and Kapil Sharma are both familiar with Twitter controversies. While the latter had famously stirred a row years back by alleging that he was being asked for a bribe by a municipal corporation official, the former attracted legal notices and cases for her sensational statements on political and other developments in the country. Before the actor got into these controversies and was banned from the platform for the same reasons, she had famously stated that on the comedian's show that social media was for 'velle log' (idle people).

The actor was reminded of her statement on social media and asked why she later joined social media during her recent appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show. She had an interesting comeback to the question, sharing that her free time was sparked by COVID-19 and that she was busy otherwise.

Kangana Ranaut trolled by Kapil Sharma over social media U-turn, replies

Kangana had stated during her 2017 appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show for her movie Rangoon's promotions that social media was for 'velle log', those who did not have any work, and that one doesn't usually have time to speak with loved ones, let alone those one doesn't know. The 34-year-old stated that busy people go to work and take on the challenges that life threw at them. She added that many of them spent time on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and had even got cases against them.

When showed the clip of her statement, Kangana laughed out. However, she then stated that she was always busy till the coronavirus spread and that it was only due to the COVID-19 that she became 'velli'.

Kangana joined social media and was eventually banned from Twitter for breaching the rules over a tweet related to the West Bengal elections. She then shared on the show that her time on Twitter lasted for just six months, not before '200 cases' were filed on her. She is, however, active on other social media platforms like Koo and Instagram.

Kangana's appearance on the show was a part of her promotion for the movie Thalaivii. The movie, in which she plays the role of Jayalalithaa, hit theatres on September 10. She is being appreciated for her performance.

