Kapil Sharma Receives Special Appreciation From PETA For Helping Save Ailing Elephant

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India recently lauded popular actor and comedian, Kapil Sharma, for helping them save an ailing rescued elephant. In response, the comedian took to social media and expressed his happiness on learning that the elephant was fine. PETA India also shared more information about the condition of the rescued elephant.

The animal rights organisation recently took to their official Twitter handle and opened a thank you note for Kapil Sharma in which they appreciated the comedian for helping the elephant named Sunder. PETA mentioned that they had another piece of great news about another elephant named Lakshmi - the nation’s skinniest pachyderm - who, with the efforts of PETA India, will now be rescued. They informed that Lakshmi has been given the green light by a court to be permanently rescued from abuse.

PETA India's tweet read- "@KapilSharmaK9 Thanks again for helping elephant Sunder. We have great news about another elephant! Following PETA India’s efforts, the nation’s “skinniest elephant”, Lakshmi, has been given the green light by a court to be permanently rescued from abuse. (sic)"

Kapil Sharma reacted to PETA India's post with gratitude and said that it was great news. He added that he was "so proud" of them. Take a look -

It’s a great news 🙌🏻 so proud of you guys 🤗 god bless 🙏 https://t.co/YkgnD6cBeB — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) December 24, 2021

Several Twitterati reacted to the PETA post and commented on how Kapil Sharma made them proud. Several users also expressed their grief on seeing how some people were ill-treating elephants in a country where Lord Ganesha is worshipped. They added how it was a piece of amazing news and even poured in heart emojis in the comments. Take a look at how fans reacted to PETA India's thank you note for Kapil Sharma.

This is so messed up. India the country of lord Ganesh and this elephant treated like crap. God bless @kapilsharmak9 and @PetaIndia. — Raj Gill (@RajGill29696651) December 25, 2021

It is not the first time the comedian has received appreciation from PETA India for his support. In 2015, he was honoured with the Person of the Year Award by PETA for his support and efforts to help in the adoption of stray dogs. He even issued a statement expressing his delight in receiving recognition for helping animals. Adding to it, he also mentioned that though he loved to make people laugh, the homelessness of dogs and cats' was no laughing matter.

