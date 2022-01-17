Kapil Sharma Reveals How He Was Drunk When He Proposed Ginni Chatrath On Call

Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma tied the knot with his girlfriend, Ginni Chatrath three years back. The couple is blessed with two children together. Even though, the comedian lives his life in the public eye, he has hardly opened up about his love story with Ginni.

Recently, a new promo has been shared by Netflix of his upcoming special Kapil Sharma: I'm Not Done Yet. Taking to Instagram, the OTT giant posted a new video that shows Kapil opening up about his proposal to Ginni when he was drunk.

Kapil Sharma shares how he proposed Ginni Chatrath

In the new video, Kapil Sharma can be heard saying, "One day, I had drunk Officer's Choice (a whisky brand) when she called me. High thoughts! As soon as I picked up, I asked, 'Do you love me?' She was shocked and said, 'What! Ye aadmi me himmat kaise aa gayi (How did this man get so much courage)?' I am thankful I didn't drink toddy that day. Otherwise my question would have been, 'Ginni tere papa ko driver chahiye (Ginni, does your father need a driver)?'"

The comedian-turned-actor kept his relationship away from the limelight for several years before he tied the knot in 2018. As fans have been curious to know how the comedian and his wife first met, he recently recalled how he and Ginni fell for each other. Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath tied the knot in 2018 in an intimate ceremony. The couple threw an extravagant wedding reception which was attended by several stars of the film industry. They are now parents to two kids - daughter Anayra and son Trishaan.

Earlier, in Kapil Sharma Netflix special another promo video, the comedian could be heard asking "Aap ne mere se Shaadi kyu ki?" (why did you marry me), to which Ginni had a hilarious reply and said, ''Sab log ameer log se shaadi karte hai, mene socha kisi gareeb se kar ke charity kar deti hu." (Everyone gets married to rich people, I thought I should get married to someone poor for charity). Ginni's response had the entire audience burst into laughter.

