Post their stint together in the reality show Bigg Boss 15, couple Tejaswwi Prakash, and Karan Kundrra have been enjoying a huge fan base on social media. The two stars are often seen trending on the Internet, owing to their massive fan following and the love that they get from their fans. However, recently, things seem to not go well with Karan.

A certain section of Tejasswi’s fandom has upset both the actors for editing Kitani Mohabbat Hai actor's pictures with messages full of abuses, death, and hate wishes. Karan, who was at the receiving end of the hateful messages, lashed out at the fans for their 'sasti mentality' and revealed how these 'frustrated low lives' don't affect him anymore.

Karan Kundrra lashes out at Tejasswi Prakash's fans for morphing his pics

The actor received support from his lady love Tejasswi who was perplexed over such behaviour, replied to the actor's post on Twitter, and mentioned how such people can't be her fans. Karan took a jibe at such fandom and questioned Tejasswi about her thoughts on the same. "Wow..! lowest of lows has been achieved by certain fandom.. editing pics morphing abuses hahah khud ki beizzati lol.. you must be so proud of them T #AreYouSerious!!!!" he wrote.

Wow..! lowest of lows has been achieved by certain fandom.. editing pics morphing abuses hahah khud ki beizzati lol.. you must be so proud of them T #AreYouSerious!!!! 🤣😂 — Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) June 28, 2022



Followed by him, the Nagain star defended him and wrote, "Proud of? M confused… such people can’t be my fans… people who have these thoughts about you… or for that matter about anyone… I still am with my guy to make him understand… but people need to understand when you use such harsh words against someone…people can break…peace."

Proud of? M confused… such people can’t be my fans… people who have these thoughts about you… or for that matter about anyone… I still am with my guy to make him understand… but people need to understand when you use such harsh words against someone…people can break…peace — Tejasswi Prakash (@itsmetejasswi) June 28, 2022



In an adorable gesture, Karan tweeted back telling her to calm down. He wrote, “Awe baby you take things very seriously lol.. these frustrated low lives don’t affect me and the only thing that’s breaking here is their hypocrisy…aag lage inki soap mentality mein Kundrra hamesha masti mein.”

Awe baby you take things very seriously lol.. these frustrated low lives don’t affect me and the only thing that’s breaking here is their hypocrisy 🤣😂 aag lage inki soap mentality mein Kundrra hamesha masti mein 🤣😂 — Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) June 28, 2022

Both Tejasswi and Karan who are referred to as 'Tejran' by their fans on social media, have a strong support system for each other and always make each other feel special with their adorable gestures. Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Kundrra is currently seen as the host of Dance Deewane Juniors. Tejasswi has been busy filming for Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6. The duo started dating when they appeared on Bigg Boss 15.

IMAGE: Instagram/tejasswiprakash