Karanvir Bohra On Absence Of Sriti Jha In Saubhagyavati Bhava 2: Didn't Pay Attention...

Karanvir Bohra has returned to TV screens for the new season of his hit show, Saubhagyavati Bhava-Niyam aur Shartien Laagu. The first season of the show, where the actor portrayed a toxic and abusive husband, has garnered immense acclaim. His compelling performance is set to take audiences on a thrilling and sinister journey once again. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about the show and the absence of Sriti Jha, who was in the first season of the show.

3 things you need to know

Saubhagyavati Bhava is a social drama touching on the issue of domestic violence.

The first season aired between 2011-2013.

The new chapter also stars Dheeraj Dhoopar, Jatin Suri and Amandeep Sidhu.

Karanvir Bohra recalls working with Sriti Jha

Karanvir Bohra reflected on his earlier collaboration with co-star Sriti Jha in the series. He expressed that during their previous work together, he hadn't fully recognised the depth of Sriti's exceptional acting talent, as they were both immersed in their roles. However, upon revisiting the show, Karanvir said that he has come to admire the actress' remarkable skills as a performer. He commended her mature portrayal of the character and acknowledged her talent.

"When Sriti and I worked together, I did not pay detailed attention as we were acting too but now when I browse through the show I realize that Sriti is a terrific performer. Hats off to the way she performed and the kind of maturity she had as an actress,” he said in an interview with Telly Chakkar.

Regarding the upcoming second season, Karanvir shared his anticipation and said that he hadn't had the opportunity to perform alongside Amandeep Sidhu or Dheeraj Dhoopar yet.

A catalyst for societal change

Karanvir Bohra said that Saubhagyavati Bhava-Niyam aur Shartien Laagu is not just a television series but a potential catalyst for significant societal change. He emphasised that women are increasingly raising their voices against various forms of wrongdoing, and this show can contribute to altering perspectives and empowering individuals to stand up against unethical behaviour. Karanvir said that he sees the series as a platform that can drive positive change and provide a voice to those who have experienced injustice.