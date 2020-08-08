Karanvir Bohra Shares How The Pandemic Has Affected Him, Quips 'got Me Close To Myself'

Karanvir Bohra recently posted a picture flaunting his body. The actor was seen standing in front of the camera showing off his body with poker facial expression. Karanvir Bohra also wrote a note about self-love in the caption.

Karanvir Bohra described how coronavirus outbreak and lockdown has brought him close to his own self spiritually and he also mentioned that he wants to travel back in time. He wrote, “This #pandemic got me very close to myself....Spiritually, mentally and even physically, I started respecting my self even more. It Reinstated that not to take anyone or anything for granted anymore....Now get me a #bhanwar or a #vortex so I can go back in time to China angotd kill that bat”. Fans praised Karanvir Bohra for his picture. Actor Salil Acharya even went on to call him "Desi David Beckham'. Take a look at Karanvir Bohra’s Instagram post.

Karanvir Bohra's new show Bhanwar

Karanvir Bohra will soon feature in the upcoming series Bhanwar. It will be streaming on the OTT platform Zee5. Interestingly, the actor will also be making his directorial debut with Bhanwar. This will mark the actor's first directorial venture. Bhanwar will premiere on Zee 5 from August 18, 2020. He will be starring in the show alongside actor Priya Banerjee.

The Naagin actor also shared the first poster of the show on his social media. The poster of Bhanwar gives out an interesting question for the fans that is if time-travel was possible, would they have like to change their future. It further shows Karanvir along with Priya trying to hold onto something amidst a futuristic space backdrop. Take a look at the poster of the series shared by the actor.

According to media reports, the series was shot by Karanvir and just six other people during the lockdown. This included Karanvir, his wife Teejay Sidhu, Priya, Mantra, a production team staff along with a cameraman. Bhanwar is also touted to be the first Indian web series to be based on time-travel. The series has been penned by filmmaker Deepak Pachori. The interesting concept and the intriguing trailer of the show can be called as a treat for all the die-hard Karanvir fans. The actor was last seen in the Zee5 series Casino. It also starred Sudhanshu Pandey, Pooja Banerjee, and Mandana Karimi in the lead roles.

