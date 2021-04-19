Karanvir Bohra Turns Muse For Daughter Post New Haircut, But Here’s What Went Wrong!

Karanvir Bohra in a recent post was seen standing tall in a rather unique way in a picture clicked by his daughter for the first time. The actor who is known for posting several amazing posts on his timeline took a leap of faith by assigning her young daughter to take a picture of himself. Karanvir went on to get a new hairstyle and thus wanted to show off his new style. However, things turned out differently when his daughter clicked the final image.

Karanvir Bohra poses for daughter post new haircut

Karanvir Bohra’s daughter Vienna clicked her father's picture for the first time as mentioned by the actor in the caption of his post. He said that he got a new haircut finally and asked his daughter to snap a picture of him. The actor then went on to pose at the sidewalk, where he stood tall with his all-white attire paired with matching flip-flops. He opened his arms and thus let the sunlight fall directly towards him. However, when the final picture was taken the actor seemed amazed at the fact that his head was completely chopped off from the mainframe.

Karanvir Bohra shared the hilarious post to his timeline informing fans that it was the first time ever her had asked his daughter to snap a picture of him. After seen the result, he asked fans for their opinion on the picture and his style. Fans laughed at the hilarious yet adorable post shared by him. Fans seemed to enjoy the backstory associated with the image and thoroughly enjoyed the post. Fans wrote that they loved the picture and also commented with a bunch of emojis to show their appreciation for the same.

Karanvir Bohra himself added a comment where he laughed through emojis on the post and thus expressed his amusement. A couple of prominent personalities commented on the picture calling it awesome and joyfully enjoying the post and the caption shared along with it. Fans posted several laughing emojis in the comments section and expressed that they liked the post shared by the actor. A while back Karanvir Bohra shared a picture of baby Vienna where he was seen carrying her. Fans found the post to be extremely adorable and adored at the young child.

Source: Karanvir Bohra Instagram

