Karishma Tanna Shares 1st Pic With Varun Bangera; Ekta Kapoor Confirms Their Marriage

Actor Karishma Tanna surprised her fans with her engagement to entrepreneur Varun Bangera earlier this month. The actor, however, is still maintaining secrecy over the news, as she did not make an official confirmation about it on social media or otherwise. Her recent Instagram stories finally gave an unofficial confirmation about the news.

The Sanju star partied with some of the celebrities of the film industry recently. One of her friends, Ekta Kapoor confirmed that Karishma was indeed getting married. The soon-to-be-married couple were also clicked in the same frame in the moments.

Ekta, who had given Karishma the first break of her career in the hit serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, partied with her on Thursday. Joining them was actor Harleen Sethi. The trio was goofing around and shooting selfie videos for their Instagram stories.

After enjoying a few laughs, the producer then says, 'I am so happy this girl is getting married'.

Harleen, who was to her left, then clarified that she had to point properly towards Karishma and not her, as Ekta then clarified that it was Karishma she was pointing out.

Later, Ekta dropped a selfie where their other friends were also present, and this photo included Varun Bangera, who had worn a cap. Though Ekta did not tag him, Karishma later re-shared Ekta's photo, and tagged Varun Bangera in it, which turned out to be the first pic of them together on her Instagram handle.

Previously, the only hint over the engagement was Karishma sharing an image of a cake with the word 'congratulations' written on it. Their mutual friend's Suved Lohia post congratulating the couple, along with an image of the duo looking into each other's eyes, had gone viral then.

The post was shared on November 14.

'Two hearts one beat two bodies on soul' (sic) was the caption he had used for the image. He had added that the rumours should stop now.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Karishma Tanna featured in Lahore Confidential and Bullets earlier this year.