Karishma Tanna Shares Her Fitness Mantra: 'Workout Because You Love Your Body'

Grand Masti actress Karishma Tanna has a fitness mantra for all her fans who wish to lead a healthy lifestyle. The pandemic has enabled several people to lag in their workout regime and while the gyms are closed, Karishma did not give up on her fitness as she chose to continue her workouts at home. Karishma Tanna's Instagram post is giving, major fitness goals to her fans along with advice on exercising.

Karishma Tanna's workout pic

Sharing pictures of her working out, Karishma can be seen lifting a heavy dumbbell in her hand. Sporting stylish gym outwear, Karishma shared her 'workout gyaan' with her fans in the caption. The actress told her fans to work out because they love their body and not because they hate it. Lastly, Karishma wrote 'enough with the gyaan' and encouraged her fans to get up and start with their fitness regime.

Netizens' reaction to Karishma Tanna's photos

Media personalities and fans alike were quick to comment on the actress on her lifestyle mantra as the comment section was filled with fire and heart emojis. Several followers agreed with the actress and wrote in the comments that the advice was a good one to follow. Others praised the actress for her looks in the photos as one fan wrote 'Beautiful' under the post.

A look at Karishma Tanna's Instagram

Recently, the actress posted a story on her Instagram informing her fans that she was working out at home due to the pandemic and gyms being closed. This is not the first time that the actress has stunned everyone with her workout photos. Advocating for a fit lifestyle, Karishma has dedicated an Instagram highlight to show off her workout routines to her fans.

With the title 'Work in progress', Karishma shared videos of her workouts in the gym where she can be seen using heavy gym equipment. The 37-year-old actress wrote on her story that she was working out on her back. Karishma also shared a video where she can be seen squatting with heavyweights and captioned the post writing 'leg work out'.

