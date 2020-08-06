Karishma Tanna Shares Her 'POTD', Explains Her 'state Of Mind' With Beautiful Thought

Karishma Tanna recently shared pictures of her on Instagram. The actor was seen posing in a relaxed mood as she posed sitting on her vanity table. She is seen sporting a grey T-shirt dress with full-sleeves.

The actor’s dress was complemented with a knitted pattern and a slit at the side bottom of the dress. She kept it minimal with her makeup and opted for an open hair look. Not to miss the light bulbs on the side of her vanity mirror that just made her pictures look more adorable. Karishma Tanna also shared her state of mind with beautiful lines. Her caption read, “Be your own kind of beautiful. #potd #stateofmind #mood #thoughts." Take a look at Karishma Tanna's Instagram picture.

Karishma Tanna on her fear in the industry

In an interview with NDTV, Karishma Tanna said that she had the fear of being ‘out of sight, out of mind’, but does not feel the same anymore. She stated that people know her well enough to think about her and suggest her name. The actor mentioned that she initially felt that if someone is out of sight, they would be out of mind too.

Karishma Tanna explained that it was her biggest fear because it is an industry where they feel insecure 'almost all the time'. However, she mentioned that she does not feel insecure about it anymore. She noted that if it is in her destiny and if she deserves a particular role, she will get it.

The actor said that the industry is 'very uncertain' for everyone, be it film or TV stars, and one has to understand it. She mentioned that it is about being in the right place at the right time, luck, and ones’ hard work. The actor stated that people who are working in the industry have to remain positive and just wait and watch.

She also spoke about the host of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and blockbuster director Rohit Shetty and said that he helped her conquer all her fears and towards the end, he succeeded. In the recent past, Karishma Tanna bagged the trophy of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and became the first woman winner of the show.

