Karishma Tanna's Shares A Beautiful Glimpse Of What Everyday Looks Like For Her; Watch

The latest addition to Karishma Tanna's Instagram reels is a cosy travelogue video. The Naagin 3 actor took to Instagram to show her day in the form of a collage video of tiny moments from her day. Her latest Instagram reel is bound to make you go out and travel for a bit. She added the caption 'Making a Beautiful Day'. Let's take a look:

Karishma Tanna's travel-themed Instagram reel

In her latest reel, Karishma Tanna is seen in a cosy grey hoodie with huge sunglasses. Her hair is wavy and messy. The actor posted images from her recent flight. The images included a must-have picture from the aeroplane's window, and her sports shoes as well. Her aeroplane ticket made a blink-and-you-miss appearance in the video.

She also gave a glimpse of a script for her upcoming show, Bullets. She also posted a photo of her go-to snack during her travel. No points for guessing this one - it was dhokla! She added the song Beautiful Day by Joshua Radin to the reel. The song gave a cheerful vibe to Karishma Tanna's Instagram reel. She also added small videos of herself looking or smiling at the camera and mimicking an emoji.

Karishma Tanna's videos on Instagram include various trends on the app, as well as her videos from her workout sessions. She also shared a few throwback videos from her appearance on dance reality TV shows as well. Karishma Tanna's videos also include behind-the-scenes from her work on set and even brand endorsements.

Fans took to Instagram to drop a bunch of heart emojis. Some event went ahead and added fire emojis in the comments. Let's take a look:

Karishma Tanna's shows

Karishma Tanna made her debut in Ekta Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She later went onto act in serials like Naagarjuna - Ek Yoddha and Qayamat ki Rani. Karishma Tanna's shows also include appearances on reality TV shows like Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa, Nach Baliye, and even Bigg Boss and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi.

She has also appeared in movies like Grand Masti and Sanju. She also made a cameo appearance in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. She also earned fame for her appearance in Naagin 3. She made her OTT debut with AltBalaji's Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat.

