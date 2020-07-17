'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Shoot To Resume Without Parth Samthaan, Plot To Be Tweaked?

Kasautii Zindagii Kay will resume its shoot again from today. The shoots had to be halted as one of the main cast members, Parth Samthaan, had tested positive for COVID-19. Reports have brought in the news that the storyline will be tweaked until Parth can return to work. Read ahead to know the details.

Also Read | Kasautii Zindagii Kay July 16 written update | Did Prerna & Anurag meet their daughter?

Parth Samthaan had recently tested positive for COVID-19 a few days after resuming shoots for his TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. He plays the lead role of Anurag Basu on the show. After that, the shoots had temporarily been stopped and all the cast members were asked to get tested for the virus.

Also Read | Aamna Sharif's net worth as 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay's' Komolika rings in her birthday today

Parth is being taken care of

The reports mentioned that Path was being taken care of and all his medical needs are being looked after. Reportedly, there was a doctor on call for him 24x7, who was instructing him for a speedy recovery. The reports also mentioned that the storyline would be tweaked until Parth could come back and that they would send Parth's character, Anurag, out of the city on a work-related trip. Parth also uploaded a positive post about his health on Instagram. Take a look:

Also Read | 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' new teaser marks Mr Bajaj's entry, Ekta Kapoor pens amusing note

Furthermore, the reports added that Parth would be tested again on July 26. They also stated that the shots that Parth had already acted in would be used for the upcoming episodes and that it was unlikely he would resume working anytime sooner than August.

Also Read | 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' July 15 Written Update | Prerna doubts Shivani is hiding something

Meanwhile, Karan Patel, who plays Mr Bajaj, and Pooja Banerjee, who plays Nivedita Basu, will resume shooting and the storyline will focus on their relationship. Even Erica Fernandes who plays Prerna Sharma will start shooting again but separately. As per reports, all the safety precautions will be taken again while filming.

Another actor on the show, Aamna Sharif who plays Komolika, also had someone around her tested positive for the virus. Actor Aamna Sharif’s staff tested positive this week but she has confirmed that she had got her and her entire family tested for the virus in an Instagram post and they tested negative. As per many reports, the show resumes shoots today and will also feature some exciting twists and turns for its viewers.

Promo Pic Credit: Parth Samthaan's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.