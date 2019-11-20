Kasautii Zindagii Kay Written Updates For Nov 20: Shivani Spies On Komolika

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is a popular television soap opera that airs on Star Plus. The serial is a modern-day revival of the older version, which was as popular as the new one if not more. The plot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay revolves around Anurag and Prerna's love story and the trials and tribulations they face along the way.

November 20 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay

November 20 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay began with Anurag asking Prerna to go home. After Prerna left, Anurag warned Komolika that she should have been careful as Prerna was going to trip because of her. When Komolika asked him why was he still thinking about Prerna, Anurag left the room saying he needed fresh air. Komolika wondered to herself that even though Anurag did not know that Prerna’s child was also his, he had so much concern for the baby.

The next morning Prerna woke up to Anurag’s call. He apologised for his behaviour the previous day. He confessed that he felt protective towards Prerna and her baby. He also told him to take care when he was not around, that he would when he is there. Komolika heard this and got angry. She thought that the baby was a reason that could unite Anurag and Prerna. She needed to move it out of her way.

Shivani heard Prerna’s call and she asked her about it. Prerna said that it was Anurag and he was worried about the baby and her. Prerna knew that something was up with Sonalika. She also conveyed her doubts about Sonalika being Komolika to Shivani. Shivani gets shocked but Prerna told her that when Sonalika was shouting at her out of her anger, the latter’s words and body language matched Komolika's. Hearing this Shivani said that she was thinking of calling Sonalika and telling her about Prerna and Anurag. If Sonalika was a good woman she would have understood their situation and left Anurag alone. Shivani then called Sonalika pretending she was bank personnel and tried to trick her into divulging her details. But a cunning Komolika did not fall for the ploy.

Meanwhile, Nivedita came to ask Komolika that Mohini wanted to know whether she was going to attend the event. Komolika gave an affirmative answer. On the other hand, Shivani got a call from Vishal asking her to attend his Sangeet. The latter told she will be there along with Prerna.

Mohini, Anurag, Nivedita, Anupam, and Komolika arrived at the Sangeet function. Mohini introduced Sonalika as her daughter-in-law. Prerna and Shivani also arrived at this moment and Anurag smiled at Prerna. When Vishal asked if they knew each other, Shivani replied very well. This angered Mohini and Komolika. Shivani meanwhile decided to keep an eye on Sonalika and Prerna warned her to be careful about it.

Anurag came and started talking to Prerna and this angered Komolika. She grabbed Anurag and started dancing with him as Prerna looked on. She tried assessing Sonalika and concluded that she resembled Komolika in every gesture. A waiter accidentally stepped on Komolika’s dress and she got very angry. Prerna tried to calm her down as the waiter apologised. Prerna thought that Sonalika surprised her anger just like Komolika but if she was really Komolika, she would definitely react later. The episode ended here.

