There seems to be no end to the family tussle between veteran actor Govinda and his wife along with nephew Krushna Abhishek and his wife Kashmera Shah. After Sunita reportedly spoke about Kashmera and hinted at her being the ‘a ‘bad daughter-in-law’ in an interview, Kashmera came up with a befitting ‘checkmate’ reply to the said statement. She took to Twitter and wrote how her son questioned her about a statement passed by Sunita. She even wrote how people are ‘washing their hands off’ in their family feud while passing comments.

The actor who had gone to the US for some work was shocked to read about what people had said and written about their family feud. Giving a sharp reply, Kashmera wrote, “Had a work trip to the States so just got back and am reading about “people” washing their hands off on Our family feud. While reading one statement my son asked me what is a Bad Daughter In Law? I replied, “One that Got A Cruel Mother In Law” #checkmate.”

Kashmera Shah gives a sharp reply to Sunita's comment about 'bad daughter-in-law'

Sunita had earlier said that she does not even want to see Krushna’s face. Replying to the words, Kashmera had reportedly said in an interview that she has no interest in the rift and according to her, those people do not exist for her for the last five years. The rift came under the limelight again after ace comedian Krushna Abhishek refused to perform in The Kapil Sharma Show episode featuring Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja.

Had a work trip to the States so just got back and am reading about “people” washing their hands off on Our family feud. While reading one statement my son asked me what is a Bad Daughter In Law? I replied “One that Got A Cruel Mother In Law” #checkmate — kashmera shah (@kashmerashah) September 29, 2021

In an interview with SpotboyE, the 38-year-old also shed light on the reason behind this decision and said that he was upset but also realised that they were hurt. He also believed that his uncle and aunt loved him the most as he said, ''you can only get hurt by someone who loves you''. He stated that he loves his 'Mama and Mami', and asked for their forgiveness for his act.

Abhishek had a falling out with his uncle after his wife Kashmera commented about 'people who dance for money'. Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja slammed the actor for directing the comment at the veteran actor which ensued a public quarrel between the families. Recently, Abhishek's refusal to perform in the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show featuring Govinda his wife Sunita and their daughter Tina as guests added fuel to the fire.

IMAGE: Facebook/Govinda/Kashmera Shah