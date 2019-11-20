KBC 11: Jitender Singh Chouhan, A Teacher From UP Loses 6,40,000

On the November 19th episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 11, Amitabh Bachchan began the show by introducing Jitender Singh Chauhan. The contestant was born in Mainpuri village of Uttar Pradesh and was brought up in New Delhi. The contestant then shared that he was studying CA and also taught students at a coaching class. He also said that he owned his own coaching classes under the name “Coaching for Careers”. After the introduction, the contestant was briefed about the game.

KBC 11: WRITTEN UPDATES

READ: KBC 11 Written Update: Pratik's Inspiring Story Of Self-sustainable Village

Jitender Singh then started playing the game and started answering the answers. He took his first lifeline on the question asked to win a prize money of ₹10,000. The question asked was: Which of these can be transferred from one person to another? The answer was ‘land’ and Jitender Singh took an audience poll for this question. The other lifeline he took was to answer a ₹20,000 question which was, “Where was the ‘Howdy, Modi’ event held?’’ The answer to this was ‘Houston’. Jitender Singh used his third lifeline for ₹3,20,000 question. The question was, “Who holds the record for the highest individual score by an Indian player in IPL?” Jitender Singh went with the answer advised by the expert which was Rishabh Pant.

READ: KBC 11: Amitabh Bachchan's show Kaun Banega Crorepati To Go Off Air On This Date

Jitender Singh won only ₹ 3,20,000 because he gave a wrong answer for “Which country’s largest SUV and pickup truck manufacturer is Great Wall Motor Company Limited?” He took a flip the question lifeline but still could not answer correctly. He chose South Korea instead of China which made him lose ₹6,40,000.

READ: KBC 11: Ajeet Kumar, Jail Superintendent Won ₹12.5 Lakh On November 11

After Jitender Singh left from the gaming area, Amitabh Bachchan took the second round of Fastest Fingers first in which Prerna, an entrepreneur from Rajasthan won the round. She was welcomed on the hot seat. After being introduced to her mentor/expert Amitabh Bachchan started playing the game with her. On the second question itself, Prerna took a lifeline out of confusion. After she won the prize money for the second question the hooter rang and the show came to an end. Amitabh Bachchan, the host will continue to play with Prerna in today’s episode.

READ: KBC 11: Taapsee Pannu Jokes About Her Contribution In The Success Of Hrithik-Tiger's 'War'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.